Flathead County, MT

Alleged shoplifting spree lands three in county jail

By DERRICK PERKINS
Daily Inter Lake
 1 day ago

A trio of women face multiple felony charges after they allegedly twice went on a shoplifting spree — one successful, the other less so — during a three day period earlier this month.

Brie Darlene Baker-Gong, 25, faces one count of theft and another count of attempted theft. Kayla Janae James, 25, is charged with accountability theft. Prosecutors charged Deborah Lynn Renenger, 31, with theft, attempted theft and criminal possession of dangerous drugs.

Authorities believe Baker-Gong and Reneger successfully made off with about $1,617 in merchandise from the big box retailer on April 16. According to court documents, two women with loaded shopping carts approached the checkout line together.

A store prevention loss worker told responding Kalispell Police officers that while one woman tried to pay with a check, the other woman trundled her cart out of the store without paying. When the first woman failed to pay with check — court documents said she lacked identification — she also left with her loaded cart.

Authorities returned to the same big box store on April 18 after learning that the women had attempted a similar heist. This time, employees confronted the women, who took off running. Store employees added up the goods in the abandoned shopping cart and put the value of the items at about $1,717.

Police officers caught up with the trio, who they later identified as Baker-Gong, James and Renenger, in the parking lot of a nearby auto dealership. As they arrested the three, they took stock of the items visible in the vehicle. Those included, according to court documents, clothing, merchandise tags, video games and a pipe.

During subsequent interviews, Renenger allegedly admitted to trying to pass someone else’s check during the April 16 theft. She acknowledged being in the store on April 18, but told police she was shopping for James.

James meanwhile allegedly acknowledged shopping with the pair and placing items in the cart. But she said she left the store prior to the confrontation with employees. She said she was smoking a cigarette when the other two ran out, according to court documents.

DURING THE conversations, officers reviewed footage of Renenger alone in the interview room. According to court documents, the footage captured Renenger pull a small bag out of her bra. She tried to swallow it, but began gagging. Later, she hid it in her vagina, court documents said.

Alerted, detention center personnel retrieved the bag. A detective reviewed the contents and concluded it likely was methamphetamine, court documents said. Officials sent the substance to the state crime lab for testing.

Baker-Gong is being held in the Flathead County Detention Center on a $43,000 bond. Authorities said she also is wanted on a felony charge out of Lewis and Clark County. Bail for James is set at $60,000 while Renenger is being held on a $30,000 bond.

Baker-Gong faces a fine of up to $1,500 and three years behind bars for both the theft and attempted theft charges if convicted. James faces the same penalty for accountability theft.

Renenger could spend up to three years behind bars — and pay a $1,500 fine — for theft and attempted theft as well. She faces an additional five years and $5,000 fine for the drug possession charge.

All three are set to be arraigned in Flathead County District Court on April 28.

News Editor Derrick Perkins can be reached at 758-4430 or dperkins@dailyinterlake.com.

Kayla Janae James. (Photo Courtesy Flathead County Sheriff's Office)

Deborah Lynn Renenger. (Photo Courtesy Flathead County Sheriff's Office)

