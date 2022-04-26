ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

New Glacier Park Conservancy license plates hit the streets

By JEREMY WEBER
Daily Inter Lake
Daily Inter Lake
 1 day ago

Montana’s Glacier National Park Conservancy license plate has a new look for 2022.

After sporting an image of the park’s mountain peaks and Lake McDonald as seen from Apgar for the past two decades, the new plate features a nightscape image of Wild Goose Island and St. Mary Lake as well as the northern lights.

The image for the new plate was designed by the Conservancy’s Becca Wheeler, who says she was inspired by the park’s Dark Sky Initiative.

“I knew that I wanted the design to be somewhere recognizable and iconic, so there were also designs for Two Medicine and Hidden Lake,” she said. “I felt pretty motivated to incorporate a dark sky theme with the design and the St. Mary landscape really lent itself to that.”

Wheeler also produced designs featuring Hidden Lake and Two Medicine, but the St. Mary design was chosen by the public by an overwhelming majority.

The Conservancy license plate goes back to the beginning of the specialized license plate program in Montana, with the first plates being produced in 2002. At that time, the Glacier Fund (now the Conservancy) was in its infancy and Executive Director Jan Metzmaker had been tasked to find a way to raise funds for the fledgling nonprofit.

Inspired by Utah’s plate featuring Delicate Arch, Metzmaker approached state Sen. Bob Depratu of Whitefish with the idea to use specialty license plates to raise money for nonprofit organizations. Featuring the Lake McDonald design by Whitefish’s Tim Braun, sales of the license plate immediately took off.

“It was an instant hit and it made me look like a genius,” she laughed. “I think in the first year we made more than $200,000.”

What started with just a handful of nonprofits has grown into a selection of more than 200 license plates now available through the program.

“We thought we could make some money by offering people something other than the boring normal Montana license plate. After the bill was passed, the Glacier plate and the Lewis and Clark Bicentennial plate were the first two they offered,” said Doug Mitchell, current executive director of the Conservancy. “These days, there are a bunch of plates that people can choose from.”

According to Mitchell, the license plate sales have been a significant source of revenue for the Conservancy, bringing in in excess of $100,000 a year and as much as $241,000 in 2010.

Mitchell estimates the plate sales have brought more than $2.5 million to the Conservancy since 2002.

“It’s a great way for people to show their support for the park and it is super meaningful for us,” he said. “An extra $100,000 a year funds things like research, school field trips and the Native America Speaks program. It’s a chance for people to do some good while putting a little fashion statement on their vehicles.”

According to the Montana Department of Justice, the Motor Vehicle Division used the program to raise $5,669,311 for Montana nonprofits last year.

With the new plates already hitting the streets, Metzmaker said it is bittersweet to see the original design retired, but she is proud of how much the program continues to help the Conservancy and nonprofit organizations around the state.

“I couldn’t even guess how much money this has raised for nonprofits in the past 20 years,” she said. “I’m sad that my plate is going away, but it has served its purpose. It’s helped raise quite a bit of money, which was the point all along.”

Comments / 0

Related
Whiskey Riff

VIDEO: Elk Slams Right Into A Moving Car Trying To Escape A Wolf At Yellowstone National Park

Never a dull moment in Yellowstone National Park. Or Yellowstone the show, but that’s another story…. Spanning across Wyoming, Montana and into Idaho, Yellowstone National Park is home to some of the most incredible wildlife you’ll find anywhere in the United States. We’re talking bears, wolves, elk, deer, bison, pronghorn, as well as a ton of fish, birds, and reptiles.
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
City
Whitefish, MT
State
Utah State
Local
Montana Government
Daily Inter Lake

Book looks at the impact of Depression-area program in Glacier Park

You can’t drive into the west entrance of Glacier National Park without seeing the work of the Civilian Conservation Corps. They not only replanted the entire surrounding forest, but they also built the entrance station itself. The CCC was created by an act of Congress on March 30, 1933. It was part of President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s New Deal designed to help bring the country out of the Great Depression. The CCC had a great impact on Glacier Park, author and historian David R. Butler notes in his new book, “The Civilian Conservation Corps in Glacier National Park.” Thousands of men worked on...
GLACIER COUNTY, MT
Daily Mail

Utah woman, 34, who was a state official for more than 10 years dies during hike after falling 20 feet at Grand Canyon National Park on sixth day of boat trip

A longtime Utah government official died Monday evening, officials said Tuesday, after falling 20 feet at the Grand Canyon while on a boating trip along the Colorado River. Salt Lake City resident Margaret 'Meg' Osswald, the assistant director the Utah Division of Water Quality, was pronounced dead by Arizona safety officials at about 8:30 pm Monday after falling more than 20 feet during a hike just off the 1,450-mile-long river.
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Montana and North Dakota are hit by 'one-in-a-century' blizzard that has already dumped 47 INCHES of snow and closed I-94: Fears 20-foot tall snowdrifts will bury homes

Historic storms have pummeled parts of the U.S. with blizzards, record-breaking hail and tornadoes, causing widespread damage across the central and southern states. Montana and North Dakota were slammed by the spring snowstorm, which featured 60mph winds and whiteout conditions with up to 47 inches of snow. The winter storm...
ENVIRONMENT
IFLScience

Rare Native American Eyewitness Account Of The Battle Of Little Bighorn Found By Museum

A rare eye-witness account from the perspective of a Native American man of the Battle of the Little Bighorn has been discovered by the Peel Art Gallery, Museum and Archives. The battle – known to Native Americans at the time as the Battle of the Greasy Grass – took place near the Little Bighorn River in Montana Territory. It saw Lakota Sioux, Northern Cheyenne, and Arapaho tribes face off against federal troops led by Lieutenant Colonel George Armstrong Custer, following a betrayal of a treaty by the US Government. Prior to the battle and throughout the 19th Century, the U.S. Government had been attempting to confine Native Americans to reservations, which tribes of the area did not welcome. After the discovery of gold in South Dakota’s Black Hills in Native American territory, the US Government ignored treaties between the two groups and invaded.
MUSEUMS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary
103.5 KISSFM

Are the Mountains of Idaho Really Being Terrorized by Cannibals?

It seems as though Idaho is home to all sorts of mythical creatures. You’ve got the legendary Sasquatch roaming the forests, you’ve got the sea serpent Sharlie living in Payette Lake, and now… we’ve got the Nimerigar, a race of humanoids that could only be described as “cannibalistic dwarves” according to Native-Languages.org.
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

A Grizzly Bear in Idaho is Killing Livestock and Fish and Game Can’t Trap Him

Livestock in Northern Idaho is being ravaged by a big grizzly bear in the area. According to North Idaho News Facebook post based off of Idaho Fish and Game information, "Idaho Fish and Game officers suspect a grizzly bear attacked and killed a llama and a sheep on private land in the Panhandle Region on the evening of April 5 Idaho Fish... on private land near the town of Naples in Boundary County... If a grizzly bear is captured, Fish and Game will work with U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service staff to collect biological data including DNA, measurements, sex and age. If the bear is relocated, a GPS collar will be placed on it for future tracking of its movements and behaviors."
BOUNDARY COUNTY, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bicentennial Park#Lake Whitefish#License Plates#Medicine#The Glacier Fund
natureworldnews.com

Legendary Elk Beheaded in Rocky Mountains; Vowed to ‘Return to the Earth'

Officials said a legendary elk in northern Colorado's Rocky Mountain Nature Reserve had its head and antlers removed after it died. The "majestic" bull elk, dubbed "Kahuna," "Bruno," or "Big Thirds," was a popular tourist attraction within the natural forest, thanks to his huge, unique antlers, which made him a desirable target for photographers.
COLORADO STATE
99.9 KEKB

Could This $26 Million Cattle Ranch Be Colorado’s Yellowstone?

It could be possible to start your very own Dutton legacy in 2022 with a massive Colorado cattle ranch. No one can say for sure how large the Dutton Yellowstone Ranch actually is. However, there has been a lot of speculation. It has been mentioned in the show that the property is the size of Rhode Island. The state of Rhode Island is approximately 776,000 square acres, which is pretty huge.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Nonprofit Organizations
107.9 LITE FM

Why Idaho Will Never Land A Western Series Like Yellowstone

Who doesn't love a good movie or television series? One of the most popular shows is Kevin Costner's Yellowstone. The show was filmed in Utah for the first few years but recently moved its production to Montana. ( I know, a TV series about life in Montana filmed in Utah? It didn't make sense at the time.)
IDAHO STATE
Outsider.com

WATCH: Bison ‘Washes’ a Passing Car at Yellowstone National Park

During a recent encounter with a bison at Yellowstone National Park, a visitor caught a massive bison giving her car a wash. The family behind the YouTube channel posted a four-part series that showed a bison as it approached her car and proceeded to lick it. At first, the filmer was a bit nervous about the animal being so close. After all, bison can head butt cars if they feel they are a threat to them or the herd. However, this one was only interested in cleaning the exterior of the vehicle.
KOWB AM 1290

Wyoming Photographer Catches Herd Of Moose After Snowstorm

Moose are really fun creatures to look at, you know, from a super safe distance. They're kind of majestic, right? They're usually fairly slow-moving, noble animals of the Wyoming wild. They're also massive animals, so it's really inspiring to see them enjoying their life. A photographer on TikTok waited out...
WYOMING STATE
Daily Inter Lake

Daily Inter Lake

Flathead County, MT
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
131K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Inter Lake has been serving Northwest Montana since 1889. We were founded by Clayton and Emma Ingalls as a weekly newspaper in Demersville, and two years later the entire operation moved north to Kalispell. As the largest news-gathering operation in the region, we strive to connect all our readers to the people, places and institutions which make Northwest Montana home.

 https://dailyinterlake.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy