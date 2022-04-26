Letters to the editor April 26

Supports Holmquist

It is once again time for the public to voice our support or opposition to candidates for a number of public offices in Montana.

It is important to study the qualifications, experience and performance of all candidates for all offices for whom you can cast a vote.



Several races of interest to me are centered here in Flathead County. At the head of the list is county commissioner.



I have served as an elected official and am aware of the demands of the job and what it means to represent concerned and involved constituents in a sincere and respectful manner.

After a considerable amount of study and discussion, I have chosen to support Commissioner Pam Holmquist for another term. Commissioner Holmquist has been a strong, principled servant for the people of Flathead County. She listens to every citizen and respectfully responds to their requests and concerns.



Commissioner Holmquist has been a private business owner in the county for many years and understands clearly what a balanced budget is. Commissioner Holmquist has led the effort on the Commission to maintain a balanced budget at the same time provided a comprehensive set of services for the citizens of Flathead County. During her tenure as commissioner, she has worked hard to introduce and win approval of several programs that address needs that have existed for some time in the county.

As chair of the commission, she has offered all who want to express their opinions the time and support to do so. She displays great patience with and respect for those with whom she disagrees. You can research for yourself. Full minutes of all commissioner meetings are available on the county commissioners website for you to assist in your own research.

Please join me in supporting Commissioner Holmquist in the upcoming election.

— Richard Griffin, Kalispell

Vote students first

Columbia Falls schools represent the collective values in our special town. We bleed blue; we are character, focus, honor, and strength. Our public schools are central community places where we celebrate our children as they grow academically, socially, and emotionally. Our public schools accept and celebrate the whole child, every child.

After 20 years in our district, for the first time, I am hearing and reading conversations that seem to represent a fear about our schools that come from national political talking points that are distracting from our primary focus: students. Our school district puts students first, values parental involvement, has a well-respected staff, and has achieved both academic and extracurricular excellence. Now, more than ever, we need to ignore the national noise that only distracts us all from the real needs of our students. Our students need us, as a community, to put them first.

In the upcoming school board elections, I implore you to ignore the political noise that threatens to divide us as a community. Support our children; support two of these school board candidates:

Heather Mumby is an experienced incumbent who supports individualized learning, highly qualified staff, parent involvement, student mental health, and meeting students’ needs educationally, emotionally, and socially.

Justin Cheff is a parent and long-time student and athlete advocate who supports the personal well-being of all students, putting students first, strong technical and career programs, and good stewardship of taxpayer money.

Alice Biel is a parent with previous school board experience who supports a focus on the resources students need for success, supports local based decision making and fosters mutual respect among students, parents, teachers, and staff.

Vote for two of the candidates who center students and value parental involvement.

— Leslie DiMaio, Columbia Falls

Cal Ketchum for superintendent

I have three children that attend West Valley School, in 7th grade, 5th grade, and 3rd grade. Cal Ketchum has been their superintendent since we began those kids in the school. Cal has done a remarkable job of creating an educational environment, and staffing it with high quality certified and classified staff. Through many classes and many teachers, we’ve been thrilled with the experience we have received under the leadership of Cal Ketchum at West Valley School.



When Cal announced that he would be moving on from West Valley to pursue a role as the Flathead County Superintendent of Schools, we had mixed emotions. We were happy that his decision was made in an effort to continue in the education world and make an impact on a wider scope of students than simply West Valley. However, we were not thrilled about the prospect of replacing him at West Valley, a job that few could fill the role of as well as he.



Cal Ketchum has been nothing short of a fantastic Superintendent of Schools at West Valley for the last decade. He has overseen construction, elections, regular school days, and shut downs. He has done all of these things with the belief that kids come first, and that shows in all of his work, including his dedication to kids outside the classroom in his efforts as an MOA official of football and basketball.



I will vote for Cal, and I highly recommend him as Flathead County Superintendent of Schools. I hope that we all will get to enjoy him as much as West Valley has over the last decade.

— Chad Huff, Kalispell

Sprunger is a leader

I’m proud of our family’s history, and I’m proud that my daughter, Courtenay Sprunger, has chosen to carry that legacy forward by running to represent Montana House District 7.

When your roots in the Flathead Valley run generations deep, you have an unquestioned commitment to its culture, traditions, and way of life. From the ranks of my family have come the farmers who first cleared the and the laborers who worked in the first mills. Following came a lawman, merchants, 4-H and civic leaders and everyday working folks who kept the wheels turning. Most led lives of quiet service. One, my mother, Mary Riedel, served as Flathead County Justice of the Peace.



Courtenay brings a strong work ethic and business savvy to the table as she runs for HD 7. She’s built her company from a one-woman endeavor to a successful enterprise with clients in three states. Proud as I am of her business success, I am even prouder of her commitment to this community. Courtenay has served on the Kalispell Chamber Board, recently as its chairperson. A strong advocate for Kalispell’s revitalization, she has been devoted to the Core and Rail Redevelopment Project. She is presently involved in “1,000 Doors” an initiative to address the issues of attainable housing, as well as workforce challenges. Through her company, she has led the charge to improve local infrastructure, and her commitment to education is indisputable.

In this time and place, we need leaders who will help preserve what we value and help us navigate the changes that are inevitable. I believe Courtenay is one of those leaders. Through respect and reasoned dialogue, I know she will make a difference—here at home, in our state, and in our world. Please support her as she runs for HD 7.

— Kay Burt, Kalispell

Vote for change

By now, all Columbia Falls residents should have received their election ballots for the School District 6 trustee election. Two candidates stand out for their conservative values. Those two have been endorsed by Rep. Braxton Mitchell. They are Corydon Albrecht and Jessica Bostock.

Albrecht and Bostock are firm in their belief that parents must be involved in their children’s education. They represent constructive change that will lead to parental inclusion in developing the “whole” child.

Three candidates Mumby, Biel and Chef, have been endorsed by the Columbia Falls teacher’s union. They represent the status quo.

What is that status quo? I have found that local educators believe that many parents show little interest in working with their children in academic or life-skills development. Therefore, the burden of preparing children for academic skills and good citizenship falls, by default, to the schools. That is why many educators see that their duty is not only to educate the children, but also train them in the social and emotional skills that had once been the responsibility of the parents and the churches. The school board and the administrators understandably reason that they must step in where the parents have failed. The status quo view is that there is no other option; the schools now have responsibility for a child’s academic, social, emotional and even moral development.

This election is not about whether administrators, teachers or parents are good or bad people. Stay away from the Facebook frenzy. It is about who has the best ideas for educating the children and for guiding them to be great citizens. Is it only the school, only the parents or a partnership of the two?

Voter turnout numbers for recent school board elections show that 80% of voters do not cast a ballot. Perhaps voters do not believe that they have a real choice; or that a change of personnel will result in a change of direction.

This election, voters do have a choice. Make your vote count. Vote for Corydon Albrecht and Jessica Bostock. They believe that change is possible and that the parents can be and should be indispensable partners in this process.

— Joe O’Rourke, Columbia Falls