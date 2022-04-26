ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flathead County, MT

Letters to the editor April 26

Daily Inter Lake
Daily Inter Lake
 1 day ago

Supports Holmquist

It is once again time for the public to voice our support or opposition to candidates for a number of public offices in Montana.

It is important to study the qualifications, experience and performance of all candidates for all offices for whom you can cast a vote.

Several races of interest to me are centered here in Flathead County. At the head of the list is county commissioner.

I have served as an elected official and am aware of the demands of the job and what it means to represent concerned and involved constituents in a sincere and respectful manner.

After a considerable amount of study and discussion, I have chosen to support Commissioner Pam Holmquist for another term. Commissioner Holmquist has been a strong, principled servant for the people of Flathead County. She listens to every citizen and respectfully responds to their requests and concerns.

Commissioner Holmquist has been a private business owner in the county for many years and understands clearly what a balanced budget is. Commissioner Holmquist has led the effort on the Commission to maintain a balanced budget at the same time provided a comprehensive set of services for the citizens of Flathead County. During her tenure as commissioner, she has worked hard to introduce and win approval of several programs that address needs that have existed for some time in the county.

As chair of the commission, she has offered all who want to express their opinions the time and support to do so. She displays great patience with and respect for those with whom she disagrees. You can research for yourself. Full minutes of all commissioner meetings are available on the county commissioners website for you to assist in your own research.

Please join me in supporting Commissioner Holmquist in the upcoming election.

— Richard Griffin, Kalispell

Vote students first

Columbia Falls schools represent the collective values in our special town. We bleed blue; we are character, focus, honor, and strength. Our public schools are central community places where we celebrate our children as they grow academically, socially, and emotionally. Our public schools accept and celebrate the whole child, every child.

After 20 years in our district, for the first time, I am hearing and reading conversations that seem to represent a fear about our schools that come from national political talking points that are distracting from our primary focus: students. Our school district puts students first, values parental involvement, has a well-respected staff, and has achieved both academic and extracurricular excellence. Now, more than ever, we need to ignore the national noise that only distracts us all from the real needs of our students. Our students need us, as a community, to put them first.

In the upcoming school board elections, I implore you to ignore the political noise that threatens to divide us as a community. Support our children; support two of these school board candidates:

Heather Mumby is an experienced incumbent who supports individualized learning, highly qualified staff, parent involvement, student mental health, and meeting students’ needs educationally, emotionally, and socially.

Justin Cheff is a parent and long-time student and athlete advocate who supports the personal well-being of all students, putting students first, strong technical and career programs, and good stewardship of taxpayer money.

Alice Biel is a parent with previous school board experience who supports a focus on the resources students need for success, supports local based decision making and fosters mutual respect among students, parents, teachers, and staff.

Vote for two of the candidates who center students and value parental involvement.

— Leslie DiMaio, Columbia Falls

Cal Ketchum for superintendent

I have three children that attend West Valley School, in 7th grade, 5th grade, and 3rd grade. Cal Ketchum has been their superintendent since we began those kids in the school. Cal has done a remarkable job of creating an educational environment, and staffing it with high quality certified and classified staff. Through many classes and many teachers, we’ve been thrilled with the experience we have received under the leadership of Cal Ketchum at West Valley School.

When Cal announced that he would be moving on from West Valley to pursue a role as the Flathead County Superintendent of Schools, we had mixed emotions. We were happy that his decision was made in an effort to continue in the education world and make an impact on a wider scope of students than simply West Valley. However, we were not thrilled about the prospect of replacing him at West Valley, a job that few could fill the role of as well as he.

Cal Ketchum has been nothing short of a fantastic Superintendent of Schools at West Valley for the last decade. He has overseen construction, elections, regular school days, and shut downs. He has done all of these things with the belief that kids come first, and that shows in all of his work, including his dedication to kids outside the classroom in his efforts as an MOA official of football and basketball.

I will vote for Cal, and I highly recommend him as Flathead County Superintendent of Schools. I hope that we all will get to enjoy him as much as West Valley has over the last decade.

— Chad Huff, Kalispell

Sprunger is a leader

I’m proud of our family’s history, and I’m proud that my daughter, Courtenay Sprunger, has chosen to carry that legacy forward by running to represent Montana House District 7.

When your roots in the Flathead Valley run generations deep, you have an unquestioned commitment to its culture, traditions, and way of life. From the ranks of my family have come the farmers who first cleared the and the laborers who worked in the first mills. Following came a lawman, merchants, 4-H and civic leaders and everyday working folks who kept the wheels turning. Most led lives of quiet service. One, my mother, Mary Riedel, served as Flathead County Justice of the Peace.

Courtenay brings a strong work ethic and business savvy to the table as she runs for HD 7. She’s built her company from a one-woman endeavor to a successful enterprise with clients in three states. Proud as I am of her business success, I am even prouder of her commitment to this community. Courtenay has served on the Kalispell Chamber Board, recently as its chairperson. A strong advocate for Kalispell’s revitalization, she has been devoted to the Core and Rail Redevelopment Project. She is presently involved in “1,000 Doors” an initiative to address the issues of attainable housing, as well as workforce challenges. Through her company, she has led the charge to improve local infrastructure, and her commitment to education is indisputable.

In this time and place, we need leaders who will help preserve what we value and help us navigate the changes that are inevitable. I believe Courtenay is one of those leaders. Through respect and reasoned dialogue, I know she will make a difference—here at home, in our state, and in our world. Please support her as she runs for HD 7.

— Kay Burt, Kalispell

Vote for change

By now, all Columbia Falls residents should have received their election ballots for the School District 6 trustee election. Two candidates stand out for their conservative values. Those two have been endorsed by Rep. Braxton Mitchell. They are Corydon Albrecht and Jessica Bostock.

Albrecht and Bostock are firm in their belief that parents must be involved in their children’s education. They represent constructive change that will lead to parental inclusion in developing the “whole” child.

Three candidates Mumby, Biel and Chef, have been endorsed by the Columbia Falls teacher’s union. They represent the status quo.

What is that status quo? I have found that local educators believe that many parents show little interest in working with their children in academic or life-skills development. Therefore, the burden of preparing children for academic skills and good citizenship falls, by default, to the schools. That is why many educators see that their duty is not only to educate the children, but also train them in the social and emotional skills that had once been the responsibility of the parents and the churches. The school board and the administrators understandably reason that they must step in where the parents have failed. The status quo view is that there is no other option; the schools now have responsibility for a child’s academic, social, emotional and even moral development.

This election is not about whether administrators, teachers or parents are good or bad people. Stay away from the Facebook frenzy. It is about who has the best ideas for educating the children and for guiding them to be great citizens. Is it only the school, only the parents or a partnership of the two?

Voter turnout numbers for recent school board elections show that 80% of voters do not cast a ballot. Perhaps voters do not believe that they have a real choice; or that a change of personnel will result in a change of direction.

This election, voters do have a choice. Make your vote count. Vote for Corydon Albrecht and Jessica Bostock. They believe that change is possible and that the parents can be and should be indispensable partners in this process.

— Joe O’Rourke, Columbia Falls

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Inter Lake

2022 school board candidate profiles

Bigfork Bigfork has two three-year terms open. Candidates are: incumbents Zack Anderson and Aaron Parish, Roger Ball and Christina Relyea. The district office is located at 600 Commerce St., Bigfork. Call 406-837-7400 for more information. • Name: Zack Anderson (incumbent) Occupation: Bricklayer by trade, self-employed, masonry contractor in Bigfork. Family: Wife, Sally Anderson; children, Ashley Anderson, a 2020 Bigfork High School graduate and Angus Anderson, a Bigfork High School sophomore. Education: Bigfork High School diploma, 1991; Montana State University, Bachelor of Science in Construction Engineering Technology, 1996. Background/experience: Serves on advisory boards for Kalispell Airport Association and Montana/Eastern Washington Masonry Promotion Group; current Bigfork School District...
KALISPELL, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Legals for April, 21 2022

No. 28482 Montana Eleventh Judicial District Court Flathead County In the Matter of the Name Change of Ashley Churchill: Ashley Churchill, Petitioner Cause No.:DV-22-313C HEIDI J ULBRICHT Notice of Hearing on Name Change This is notice that Petitioner has asked the District Court for a change of name from Ashley Ann Churchill to Ashley Ann Cabrales. The hearing will be on 05/25/2022 at 8:30 a.m. The hearing will be at the Courthouse in Flathead County. Date:03/24/2022 PEG L. ALLISON Clerk of District Court BY: /s/ PRISHA QUESADA Deputy Clerk of Court March 31, April 7, 14, 21, 2022 MNAXLP...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
Flathead Beacon

Two Incumbents, Four Newcomers Vie for Kalispell School Board Positions

Compared to 2021, when opposition to school masking policies prompted a bloc of outspoken challengers to try unsuccessfully to unseat a slate of incumbents, this year’s school board election in Kalispell is somewhat less contentious but no less crowded. The Kalispell Public Schools Board of Trustees races will be...
KALISPELL, MT
KFYR-TV

Thousands without power in western North Dakota and eastern Montana

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - UPDATE 9:30 4/23: According to Montana-Dakota Utilities spokesman Mark Hanson, crews will pull out of northwest North Dakota because trucks are stuck and visibility is poor. They will continue working in the Beach/Wibaux area for now. Hanson said crews plan to reconvene at 6 a.m. tomorrow and head back out. As of 10:30 p.m., near 6,000 customers are without power across west and northwest North Dakota.
BISMARCK, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia Falls, MT
Education
Columbia Falls, MT
Government
City
Columbia Falls, MT
Kalispell, MT
Education
City
Kalispell, MT
Local
Montana Education
Montana State
Montana Elections
Kalispell, MT
Government
State
Montana State
Flathead County, MT
Government
Kalispell, MT
Elections
Flathead County, MT
Education
County
Flathead County, MT
Local
Montana Government
KFYR-TV

UPDATE: I-94 reopens from Mandan to Glendive

BISMARCK, N.D. – UPDATE 3:30 p.m. Sunday: I-94 is now open from Mandan to Glendive. For more information on road conditions across North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov. Montana road conditions map: https://www.511mt.net/. (AS OF 11:30 P.M. CDT SATURDAY) – The North Dakota...
MANDAN, ND
Flathead Beacon

Factions Emerge in Whitefish School Board Race

Just as ballots for the Whitefish School District Board of Trustees election began arriving in voters’ mailboxes last week, one candidate’s profanity-laced email to sitting board members surfaced on social media, sharpening a divide that’s been defining volunteer school-board elections nationally since the COVID-19 pandemic began. During...
WHITEFISH, MT
KFYR-TV

Richland County Emergency Managers discusses preparing for power outages

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As of 10:30 p.m. Saturday, nearly 6,000 customers are without power across western North Dakota and eastern Montana. According to Montana-Dakota Utilities spokesman Mark Hanson, crews will pull out of northwest North Dakota because trucks are stuck and visibility is poor. Mountrail-Williams Electric Cooperative also pulled crews due to unsafe conditions and impassable roads.
BISMARCK, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commission
Daily Montanan

Judge issues temporary injunction for four voting laws passed by Montana lawmakers in 2021

A Yellowstone County District Court judge has granted a preliminary injunction for four laws passed by the 2021 Legislature that he said likely harm different groups of voters. Lawmakers said they had passed the measures out of a concern for election integrity. The injunctions come as Montana prepares to vote in a number of elections […] The post Judge issues temporary injunction for four voting laws passed by Montana lawmakers in 2021 appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Inter Lake

For officeholders, the ears have it

The 2022 race for Flathead County commissioner has four contenders in the upcoming election. What makes it such a hot seat? I also wondered, What does a county commissioner do all day? To find out I spent a recent Thursday shadowing one of the three. Over six hours, I learned what county commissioners do. Mostly, they listen. I used to only imagine elected leaders as the people at the front of the room, often at a podium. That may be part of the job, but it is an infrequent one. Commissioners start the day answering email, returning phone messages and reading each morning’s...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Special Education
Daily Inter Lake

Commissioners interview health officer candidate

The sole candidate for public health officer in Flathead County says he’d have a “hard learning curve” ahead of him if offered the job, but that he’s up for the task. Candidate Michael Chambers visited Kalispell this week for two days of public interviews, first with the Flathead City-County Board of Health on Tuesday, then with the Flathead County Commissioners on Wednesday. Chambers is the first applicant for the position to make it to the public interview process since the search for a full-time health officer began more than two years ago. The county needs to fill the role by June, when...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
Daily Montanan

GOP fundraising still strong in Montana congressional races

Well-known Republicans running for both of Montana’s congressional districts continue to out-raise the pack, amassing – and spending — millions as the June primaries wind nearer, according to quarterly filings due to the Federal Election Commission this month. Ryan Zinke, a former congressman and Donald Trump-era U.S. Secretary of the Interior, has led the candidates […] The post GOP fundraising still strong in Montana congressional races appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Inter Lake

Senators wolf column ignores vitriol toward the species

Gray wolves in the Northern Rockies need federal protection to stave off the onslaught of measures the states have passed to kill as many as possible. Sens. Steve Daines of Montana and Jim Risch of Idaho recently blasted U.S. Interior Sec. Deb Haaland for her opinion piece questioning how states are managing their wolves, based on a series of measures several states have taken. It’s worth taking a look at both Montana’s and Idaho’s moves to see why Haaland is justified in considering restoring federal protection.   Our organization, Wolves of the Rockies, joined several other groups last year to form the #RelistWolves...
MONTANA STATE
Daily Inter Lake

Levy will support a strong community and strong schools

It’s been an amazing two years since I took over as superintendent of Kalispell Public Schools. I came in to the position at a pivotal time, the first summer of the pandemic. As we navigated this unprecedented event together, I learned so much about our community and the school district. I’ve met our students, staff and parents and understand their concerns and hopes for the district. The experience has only strengthened my commitment to them. They’re what make Kalispell Public Schools special. Many of you probably know my background. I graduated from Polson High School where I met my wife,...
KALISPELL, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Public education is a national birthright

Located directly between Glacier and Yellowstone National Parks, Montanans are proud to recognize our land of natural splendors as the nation’s “last best place.” Our pride is justified, even though it is not of our own making. An idea, however, that is a creation of the human mind and is of incalculable significance, is our historically unique system of public education. Early in our development as a free people, Thomas Jefferson observed freedom and self-governance were dependent on a society that was educated and freethinking. In keeping with Jefferson’s vision, Congress has repeatedly renewed national support for public education. Examples are the Land...
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Montana Constitution applies to all Montanans (including the governor)

In the many years I had the privilege of teaching Montana history, one of my absolute favorite chapters was on the 1972 Montana Constitutional Convention. The diversity of people gathered at our state capitol during the wintry months of 1972 created a document that has stood the test of time and been admired and emulated […] The post Montana Constitution applies to all Montanans (including the governor) appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Inter Lake

Daily Inter Lake

Flathead County, MT
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
131K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Inter Lake has been serving Northwest Montana since 1889. We were founded by Clayton and Emma Ingalls as a weekly newspaper in Demersville, and two years later the entire operation moved north to Kalispell. As the largest news-gathering operation in the region, we strive to connect all our readers to the people, places and institutions which make Northwest Montana home.

 https://dailyinterlake.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy