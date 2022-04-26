Dalton’s Garage offers vehicle repair right in Evergreen

Tom Dalton’s love for automobiles and tools started when he was 16.

“I was an Evergreen boy who had to learn how to fix my own car,” he said.

After graduating, Dalton worked as a mechanic as well as a volunteer firefighter proving his commitment to serving his community in more ways than one.

In February, he opened Dalton’s Garage at 128 Springcreek Drive in Evergreen. He expected business to grow slowly but since opening, there has been a steady number of customers who desire the quality workmanship and honest prices that Dalton aims to offer.



Walking through the doors of the garage, the smell of fuel wafts through the air and Dalton smiles to greet a customer.

Dalton uses NAPA auto parts and provides a NAPA autocare peace of mind warranty so that vehicles are covered for 24 months or 24,000 miles after being serviced. Dalton is an ASE-certified technician, meaning he has completed the certification to diagnose and fix a vehicle. This certification must be renewed every five years so he must maintain knowledge of the latest technology used in auto shops.

Dalton urges potential customers to use an ASE-certified mechanic as he says it will ensure the peace of mind that their vehicle is in good hands. When a customer does not entrust their vehicle to an ASE-certified technician they run the risk of the technician not being able to properly diagnose the problem and spending more money than necessary, he adds.

Dalton is also one of 18,694 mechanics in the entire country who is certified to work on light vehicle diesel engines. Finding a certified diesel engine mechanic can be important as Montana has the second-highest percentage of diesel vehicles in the United States, according to Motor Trend magazine.

Dalton knows that customers can experience difficulty at other shops. Noting that several of his customers' vehicles were improperly serviced elsewhere before coming to him.

“I want to treat other people’s vehicles the way I would want mine to be treated and I don’t recommend anything for a car that I wouldn’t do on my own,” he said.

Despite the challenges of being a small business owner, Dalton knows his endeavors will be worth the effort as he aims to provide trustworthy service for auto-owners all over the valley. Dalton said that his goal for the coming year is to continue growing his business and he believes the sense of community in the Flathead Valley will help this be achievable.

He expressed excitement over having total control over what his customers receive in terms of excellent work and fair prices.

“At the end of the day, I feel rewarded knowing I fixed someone’s vehicle and helped save them a little money,” he said.



Dalton’s Garage is located at 128 Springcreek Drive in Evergreen. Contact them at 406-260-4496.