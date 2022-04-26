ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charles City, IA

Cold temperatures affecting start of planting season

By Alex Jirgens
KIMT
 1 day ago

CHARLES CITY, Iowa - It may technically say spring on the calendar, but depending on who you speak to, it sure doesn't feel like it. Despite the chill lingering deep into late April, you might be wondering when you can start digging and planting colorful...

www.kimt.com

Comments / 0

Related
Family Handyman

9 Perennials You Should Divide in Spring

Want free perennials? Divide perennials in spring so you'll have more to transplant in your garden and share with family and friends. Springtime is prime time to divide perennials, especially those that bloom in summer and fall. Dividing in spring gives the young perennial divisions several weeks to establish before the weather heats up.
GARDENING
Taste Of Home

How to Start Plants in Mini ‘Milk Jug Greenhouses’

Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication. We’ve all got our own big dreams and goals when it comes...
GARDENING
Family Handyman

Top 10 Best Flowers for Growing in Pots

Even if you have a small garden, deck or patio, you can still grow beautiful flowers! We found the best flowers for pots. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
GARDENING
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Charles City, IA
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Tomato planting time is critical

If you haven’t planted your tomatoes yet, you’ll want to get it done as soon as possible. Tomatoes are planted from transplants after all danger of frost in the spring. They cannot tolerate frost or freeze and thrive with mild and moderately warm temperatures in spring and early summer. Tomatoes do not set fruit in the heat of our summers (above 92 degrees), which leaves only a small window of opportunity in the spring to form fruit. This makes planting time critical. If you plant too soon (before March 15), frost will often kill them. However, if you plant too late (after April 15) you severely reduce your production. The ideal transplant is 6-8 inches tall, dark green, and has 6-8 healthy leaves. Avoid those that are yellow-green, purple-green, or tough and woody. These are stunted and will not produce a bountiful harvest. Often summer heat, drought and insects kill spring-planted tomatoes in Texas and that’s normal.
AGRICULTURE
WPTV

You can grow houseplants and herbs from cuttings with this $15 plant stand

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Growing plants from cuttings is one of the best ways to...
GARDENING
KWQC

Illinois DNR recommending to stop using bird feeders, through May 31

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - Effective Saturday, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources is recommending to stop the use of bird feeders and birdbaths. The recommendation is effective through May 31st, or until the Avarian flu in the midwest subsidies, according to a Facebook post. Local officials say wild birds will have enough food during the spring without the bird feeders.
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plant#Flowers
3 News Now

Iowa reports truck-washing business caught red-handed dumping waste

A Mason City truck-washing business was caught by a state environmental officer illegally dumping diluted corn oil on the ground when the officer went to the site to follow up on the business’ illegal dumping of a green agricultural chemical the day before, according to a recent Iowa Department of Natural Resources administrative order that imposed a $10,000 fine on the company.
IOWA STATE
Gin Lee

Germinating peach seeds

This peach seed has been in cold storage / germinating process for three weeks /Gin Lee. Did you know that you can plant peach seeds from store-purchased peaches? Today, I will show you the technique that I used to germinate peach seeds.
Agriculture Online

Spring-flowering bulb foliage

I have a garden chock-full of bulbs that produce beautiful flowers every spring. Unfortunately, once the flowers are done blooming, the fading foliage makes it look like a garden full of sickly plants. I resist the temptation to cut back the leaves because they’re very important if I want to see healthy flowers from those bulbs again next year.
GARDENING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KIMT

Forecast: Dry Tuesday, rain prospects increase for second half of the week

Tuesday will stay on the drier side of the spectrum with some much welcomed sunshine, but changes back to rain chances are around in the second half of the forecast. High pressure working across the deep south will allow for some moisture to surge northward over the next 6 days. It will be this moisture, along with a clashing air mass that will allow for the setup for a few isolated showers and a thunderstorm or two for the second half of the week.
IOWA STATE
KRQE News 13

Best plant heating mat

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Any gardener can start growing plants from seed with a little help from a plant heating mat. These sealed mats sit directly beneath trays of seedlings to help maintain consistent warm temperatures during the germination process. They help seedlings sprout in cooler climates or in variable weather conditions.
HOME & GARDEN
Agriculture Online

Raised bed gardens

I have a raised bed garden in my yard for growing everything from tomatoes to green beans. It’s easy to weed and there are no compaction problems because I don’t walk on it. Raised beds warm up earlier in the spring and dry out faster, so you get...
GARDENING
Cleveland.com

How to keep deer from eating your garden plants

A common saying among gardeners is “right plant, right place.” The same philosophy applies to protecting plants from deer: “right fence, right features.” The plant value, age, location, and attractiveness to deer should all factor into the amount of time, money, and energy put into protecting it.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
KIMT

StormTeam 3: A winter-like Monday to kick off the week

Monday will be a winter-like day with cloudy skies, some light snowflakes at times, and near-record cold temps for April 25th. Windy will be kicking around 20mph all day long, brining the wind-chill down into the 20s all day long. Skies clear overnight and warmer temps in the 40s and...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy