ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalispell, MT

Accused child abuser sentenced for criminal endangerment

By DERRICK PERKINS
Daily Inter Lake
Daily Inter Lake
 1 day ago

Story.A local man who went on the lam in 2021 after being accused of child abuse earned a partially suspended sentence with the state Department of Corrections last week.

Flathead County District Court Judge Robert Allison handed down a five year sentence — with two years suspended — to Taylor Silva, 26, of Kalispell on April 21. Silva, initially charged with assaulting a minor, pleaded guilty to criminal endangerment in February after striking a deal with prosecutors.

Kalispell Police officers began investigating Silva in October 2019 after receiving word of a 9-month-old child suffering significant bruising, court documents said. The victim’s mother told officers she left the child with him and another individual before going to work.

Silva messaged her during her shift, letting her know that the child “fell and bumped her head,” according to charging documents. When she got home, though, she found the victim covered in bruises.

The child was taken to Logan Health for medical care, where staff documented bruising to her face, arms, abdomen and back. She also suffered a subdural hematoma — bleeding near the brain — retinal hemorrhage and a liver injury. Doctors reported that the victim had difficulty feeding throughout the hospitalization, court documents said.

A witness in the home during the day the injuries occurred told detectives that Silva was home alone when the incident occurred. He claimed he was distracted at the time of the alleged fall, wearing a headset, according to court documents.

A warrant for Silva’s arrest was issued in January 2021. By Jan. 20, authorities had partnered with Flathead Crime Stoppers to track him down, issuing social media posts asking for his whereabouts.

In February, police in Pullman, Washington, arrested Silva following a foot chase. He was returned to Montana and put in the Flathead County Detention Center on a $41,000 bond.

Silva initially pleaded not guilty to assault on a minor.

As part of his sentence, Silva received credit for 346 days of time served. He must pay $1,825 in prosecutor fees and $11,045 in restitution.

News Editor Derrick Perkins can be reached at 758-4430 or dperkins@dailyinterlake.com.

Comments / 3

Esther Nash
22h ago

well this is the great grandmother of the child he hurt and I don't think he got enough time I don't think he got enough anything cuz he was on the lamb for over a year and my great-grandchild still will have problems because I know what it's like to have blood on the brain cuz it isn't right anyway this is my comment I think he deserves to have the same treatment that he gave her bruises head trauma everything and let him see how he feels

Reply
4
Related
The Independent

Rapist avoids prison sentence after his two victims plead for leniency

A man who pleaded guilty to raping two women may never spend a day in prison, thanks to a plea deal supported by the victims themselves.Derek James Nygaard, 20, a former student and football player at Montana Technological University, could have faced up to life in prison for the two sexual assaults. Instead, he will receive a deferred sentence and six years of probation, a judge ruled on Thursday.“You don’t have any criminal record of any kind, but what influences the court the most in relation to that is that the victims have indicated that they feel that you should...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

US woman pleads guilty to faking 2016 kidnapping

A California woman has pleaded guilty to faking her own high-profile kidnapping and lying to authorities in 2016. Sherri Papini, 39, vanished while running near her home, only to reappear three weeks later on Thanksgiving. At the time, she claimed two Hispanic women kidnapped her, sparking a massive manhunt. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Inter Lake

Ferguson arraigned on attempted deliberate homicide charge

The 35-year-old accused of stabbing another man in the throat with a box cutter during a bar fight earlier this month has pleaded not guilty to attempted deliberate homicide. A taciturn Brockton Ferguson was arraigned in Flathead County District Court on April 21. He is being held in the county lockup on a $250,000 bond. Ferguson, a Kalispell resident, told Judge Robert Allison he understood the charge against him after a bit of prodding. “I need you to answer audibly,” Allison said. “Yes,” Ferguson replied softly. Defense attorney Emily Lamson entered the not guilty plea on Ferguson’s behalf. An omnibus...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kalispell, MT
Kalispell, MT
Crime & Safety
State
Montana State
State
Washington State
Flathead County, MT
Crime & Safety
Local
Montana Crime & Safety
County
Flathead County, MT
The Independent

‘Disney Dad’ Anthony Todt accused of murdering family breaks down in court and blames wife for killings

A Florida father accused of murdering his entire family inside his luxury home near Walt Disney World broke down during his testimony and blamed the deaths on his wife. Anthony Todt, 46, the "Disney Dad" accused of multiple murders, faces four counts of homicide in the 2019 killings of his wife, Megan Todt, and their three children, Alex, 3, Tyler, 11, and Zoe, 4. Police also claim the man killed the family dog, Breezy. According to the New York Daily News, Mr Todt is a therapist from Connecticut, and had been living with the bodies for weeks before police...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Abuse#Crime Stoppers#Liver Injury#Abuser#Violent Crime#Kalispell Police#Logan Health
Idaho State Journal

Man arrested for reportedly beating children and their mother at local motel

A Iowa man has been charged in Idaho Falls after he reportedly beat two children and their mother at a motel in March. A probable cause affidavit stated John Richard Wiles grabbed a 6-year-old boy by the neck and began hitting him, then hit the child’s mother when she tried to stop him. He also reportedly hit her 10-year-old son. Police were called to the Motel 6 on Broadway in...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
PennLive.com

Judge shoots down plea from girl abducted at birth to have sentence of kidnapper, who she still calls ‘mother,’ reduced

It looks like Gloria Williams won’t be getting out of jail anytime soon. Just days after it came to light that the young woman who Williams abducted nearly 24 years ago had written an impassioned letter to a Florida court asking that Williams’ sentence be cut in half, a Duval County Circuit Court judge reportedly shot down the plea Wednesday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

7 charged in deaths of 2 fellow inmates at prison in Texas

Seven inmates have been charged with killing two fellow prisoners and wounding two others during a January attack at a federal prison in Texas that led to a nationwide lockdown of the federal prison system.The 15-count indictment filed this week includes charges of racketeering, murder and attempted murder against Juan Carolos Rivas-Moreiera; Dimas Alfaro-Granados; Raul Landaverde-Giron; Larry Navarete; Jorge Parada; Hector Ramires; and Sergio Sibrian. The seven remain in federal custody and court documents do not list attorneys who could speak on their behalf.The Jan. 31 attack was inside USP Beaumont in Beaumont, Texas. Prosecutors say the seven are...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Lucy Letby: Nurse accused of murdering eight babies ‘in year-long killing spree’ appears in court

A nurse accused of murdering eight babies in a year-long killing spree has appeared in court ahead of her trial.Lucy Letby, 31, who pleaded not guilty at an earlier hearing to the eight murders plus 10 counts of attempted murder of babies, spoke only to confirm her identity and that she could hear proceedings as she appeared via videolink at Manchester Crown Court.Letby, currently being held at HMP Bronzefield in Ashford, Surrey, sat impassive throughout the 45-minute hearing as legal issues, which cannot be reported, were discussed between her lawyer Ben Myers QC and the judge Mr Justice Goss.The parents...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KX News

Murder charges filed in death of South Dakota woman

CANTON, S.D. (AP) — A man who has been in custody since a 20-year-old mother was found dead last month in Lincoln County, SD has now been charged with murder and manslaughter. Sheriff’s officials say Randi Gerlach was found dead at a residence south of Sioux Falls on March 1 and that the death appeared […]
LINCOLN COUNTY, SD
Daily Inter Lake

Daily Inter Lake

Flathead County, MT
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
131K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Inter Lake has been serving Northwest Montana since 1889. We were founded by Clayton and Emma Ingalls as a weekly newspaper in Demersville, and two years later the entire operation moved north to Kalispell. As the largest news-gathering operation in the region, we strive to connect all our readers to the people, places and institutions which make Northwest Montana home.

 https://dailyinterlake.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy