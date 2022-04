The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Friends of Coralville Lake will pump water from the lake to decrease flooding caused by its rising sedimentation levels. Friends of Coralville Lake, a non-profit organization that works to improve and maintain the lake area, are trying to stop increasing levels of sedimentation that are collecting on the lake’s floor. Sedimentation affects wildlife management, conservation storage, and drought management, said Jon Kounkel, president of Friends of Coralville Lake.

CORALVILLE, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO