Office rental firm IWG's shares fall after inflation warning

By Amna Karimi
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
April 26 (Reuters) - London-listed office rental firm IWG (IWG.L) warned it could face higher costs this year due to soaring inflation, overshadowing stronger quarterly revenue and sending its shares down 9% on Tuesday.

IWG, known for its Regus brand of office spaces, is seeing business rebound as people return to offices and workplaces choose hybrid work models, but soaring inflation in Britain and other markets is adding to its expenses.

"We are experiencing higher inflationary pressures across some of our cost categories which will represent a headwind during 2022," IWG said in a statement but did not elaborate.

Shares in the Swiss-headquartered company, which has some 3,500 buildings in over 120 countries and counts most Fortune 500 firms as customers, were down 7.5% at 234.6 pence on the London Stock Exchange by 0845 GMT.

Still, IWG said revenue jumped nearly 18% to 613.7 million pounds ($782 million) in the first quarter ended March 31, led by strong demand for flexible and hybrid workspaces which has pushed overall occupancy closer to pre-pandemic levels.

"We've got a lot of companies moving to a hybrid way of working ... therefore, our business is responding very positively to that change," IWG Chief Executive Mark Dixon told Reuters.

IWG said ongoing coronavirus lockdowns in China were hurting its business and that the return to normal conditions there had been "slower than previously hoped". The company operates around 120 locations across 29 cities in China.

It also plans to review further opportunities around joint ventures and acquisitions after announcing a merger last month of its online marketplace business for office space with flexible workspace platform The Instant Group. read more

($1 = 0.7844 pounds)

Reporting by Amna Karimi in Bengaluru; additional reporting by Radhika Anilkumar; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and David Evans

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Motley Fool

1 High-Conviction Growth Stock Down Over 50% to Buy Now

Ranking your investment ideas based on conviction can help you build a portfolio. Cloudflare provides a number of application, network, and security services, as well as a suite of developer tools. Given the critical nature of cybersecurity, Cloudflare One could be a significant growth driver. You’re reading a free article...
STOCKS
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

India's Future Group stocks plunge after Reliance deal falls through

BENGALURU, April 25 (Reuters) - Shares of Future Group companies fell sharply on Monday, some as much as 20%, after India's biggest retailer Reliance (RELI.NS) called off its $3.4 billion deal with the group over the weekend, pushing its flagship Future Retail towards a possible bankruptcy process. Shares of Future...
BUSINESS
