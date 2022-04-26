ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Spotty afternoon showers develop

By Leigh Spann
WFLA
WFLA
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qGIdC_0fKF6ul400

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Temperatures climb quickly into the upper 80s this afternoon. That’s slightly above average for late April.

With a bit higher humidity, the sea breeze will help create a few showers this afternoon. The first ones pop up near the coast around midday. The showers drift inland with the sea breeze, and they’ll taper off this evening. Overall, the rain chance is just 20%.

It stays partly cloudy and mild overnight with lows near 70 degrees.

A weakening front pushes south through the state tomorrow. Behind the front, winds come from the northeast, and that breeze helps create a 30% chance of rain. Since the breeze is from the opposite direction as today, the rain will drift toward the coast in the evening.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AgQOo_0fKF6ul400

The front won’t bring much cooler air. Highs stay in the mid-upper 80s. The humidity comes down slightly for Thursday, especially for areas along and north of I-4.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vyHeS_0fKF6ul400

We could still see a stray shower or two south of I-4 Thursday afternoon, but the rain chance is just 10%.

Spotty afternoon showers return for Friday and the weekend. Highs continue in the mid to upper 80s each afternoon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jdpIq_0fKF6ul400

Stay weather aware on the go with the free Max Defender 8 Weather app . You can also sign up to get daily forecast newsletters and weather alert emails sent to your inbox.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

STORM WATCH: Severe storms threat this evening

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says storms this evening could be strong to severe. Temperatures will be in the low-50s. Friday will be mainly sunny with temperatures in the upper-60s. Saturday's forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies with a few afternoon and evening showers. Highs will be...
ENVIRONMENT
WJTV 12

Storm Team 12: Today’s Forecast

WEDNESDAY: Full sunshine is expected for Wednesday. After a chilly start in the 40s, temperatures will warm, but only into the mid 70s with northerly winds. Wednesday night will be chilly again with clear skies and low temperatures. Radiational cooling will occur, dropping temperatures into the upper 40s by Thursday morning. LATE WEEK: High pressure […]
ENVIRONMENT
News 12

Light rain for Tuesday, cooler temps to follow

Light rain showers arrive Tuesday with temperatures running a little below average through the end of the week. News 12 Storm Watch Team meteorologist Sam Augeri says rain is especially likely during the afternoon and evening. Highs will be near 60 degrees. Temperatures will remain in the mid- to high-50s...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
City
Tampa, FL
NBC Connecticut

Chance of Isolated Showers Tonight Following Day of Nice Weather

As we head into the evening, we're expecting increased cloud cover and some isolated showers. High pressure positioned over Central NY resulted in sunny skies to start the weekend. The threat for showers will continue into the night and morning on Sunday. High temperatures on Saturday were near 66. There...
ENVIRONMENT
WOWK 13 News

Severe weather expected for parts of U.S.

It’s set up to be an active week of weather across parts of the U.S. as a strong storm system looks to provide ample chances for severe weather. Tuesday and Wednesday look to be the most active days, with severe weather – including tornadoes – expected to be an issue across the Great Plains and […]
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
Daily Voice

Severe Storms With Damaging Winds, Downpours, Isolated Tornadoes Will Lead To Temperature Swing

A new storm system with severe thunderstorms will bring downpours, gusty winds and the chance for isolated tornadoes, leading to a big swing in temperatures. Wednesday, March 30 will be mostly cloudy with the high temperature climbing into the mid 40s and calmer winds. There will be a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the mid afternoon, followed by a chance of light rain through the evening and overnight.
ENVIRONMENT
WPRI 12 News

Weather Now: Dry Start; Light Showers “Late Day” Tuesday

Good Morning This morning will be cloudy but dry. Light rain showers arrive by late afternoon and into the early evening hours. Off and on rain, mainly light, will continue Tonight. Showers will end before dawn Wednesday. Rainfall amounts look small, only 0.10 to 0.20″ by later Tonight Improving Weather Wednesday: Showers will move offshore […]
ENVIRONMENT
WOWK 13 News

Couple of strong storms possible Monday, cooler days ahead!

A couple of strong storms cannot be ruled out on Monday with a cold front pushing into the region. This cold front will have showers and thunderstorms associated with it that will be in a weakening phase as it approaches the region. Nonetheless, a brief strong storm or two across southern Ohio especially cannot be […]
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
UPI News

Severe storms to target Midwest on Saturday

The risk of severe weather, including isolated tornadoes through this weekend, will focus on portions of the central United States that have seen few to no violent storms thus far this spring, AccuWeather meteorologists say. Meanwhile, some areas of the hard-hit South Central and Southeast regions should catch a welcome...
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

US Weather Forecast Shows Risk of Severe Thunderstorms, Critical Fire Weather, and Heavy Snow This Weekend: NOAA – NWS

Extreme weather conditions, including thunderstorms, fire weather, and snow are expected again across the country, as per the latest forecast by US meteorologists. Heavy rain and flooding, as well as life-threatening and disruptive risks, are also at stake. Latest Short-Range Forecast. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) - National...
ENVIRONMENT
KTLA

Thursday forecast: Storm to bring measurable rain

Look for a spring storm system to bring measurable rain to the Southland late Thursday into Friday. Forecasters are calling for only between .10 and .25 inches of rain before the system moves out of the region. High surf has already reached the coastal areas, prompting a warning about dangerous rip currents. Hot and windy […]
ENVIRONMENT
NBC4 Columbus

Showers, gusty storms tonight, cooler holiday weekend

A potent storm in the Upper Midwest will bring showers and a few gusty storms early tonight. Some storms could contain strong winds, heavy rain and possibly an isolated tornado risk in the southern part of the state, before the atmosphere cools and stabilizes with widespread rainfall. Temperatures briefly reached...
ENVIRONMENT
WFLA

WFLA

58K+
Followers
11K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy