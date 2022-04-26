Spotty afternoon showers develop

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Temperatures climb quickly into the upper 80s this afternoon. That’s slightly above average for late April.

With a bit higher humidity, the sea breeze will help create a few showers this afternoon. The first ones pop up near the coast around midday. The showers drift inland with the sea breeze, and they’ll taper off this evening. Overall, the rain chance is just 20%.

It stays partly cloudy and mild overnight with lows near 70 degrees.

A weakening front pushes south through the state tomorrow. Behind the front, winds come from the northeast, and that breeze helps create a 30% chance of rain. Since the breeze is from the opposite direction as today, the rain will drift toward the coast in the evening.

The front won’t bring much cooler air. Highs stay in the mid-upper 80s. The humidity comes down slightly for Thursday, especially for areas along and north of I-4.

We could still see a stray shower or two south of I-4 Thursday afternoon, but the rain chance is just 10%.

Spotty afternoon showers return for Friday and the weekend. Highs continue in the mid to upper 80s each afternoon.

