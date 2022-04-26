ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Footage shows Alec Baldwin practising with gun before fatal shooting

The Guardian
The Guardian
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wklty_0fKF6ZPv00

Newly released footage shows the actor Alec Baldwin repeatedly practising drawing his revolver on the set of Rust on the same day a live round was discharged from the gun that killed the film’s cinematographer and injured its director.

Other footage includes the chaotic scenes shortly after the shooting, with officers trying to secure the scene – a church – after first treating the injured.

The release also contains police interviews with Baldwin and the film’s director, Joel Souza, who was being treated in hospital after also wounded during the incident on the Bonanza Creek ranch set near Santa Fe.

The Santa Fe county sheriff’s office released all files relating to its continuing investigation into the fatal shooting of the cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the western in October 2021 after media requests.

“Somebody put a live round in the gun,” Baldwin tells police in the footage. “If that’s a bullet that was pulled out of his shoulder, then someone loaded a live round into the gun I was holding.

“I rehearsed with a hot gun,” he said. “It was supposed to be cold or empty … This is the most horrifying thing I’ve ever heard in my life.”

Souza is heard saying there was “a very loud bang” and describing the feeling of “being kicked in the shoulder”, and asking about Hutchins’ wellbeing. “I was down on my ass and I look over and see the cinematographer Halyna Hutchins with blood coming out of her back,” he says in the footage.

The director also describes how the armourer Hannah Gutierrez Reed had handed the weapon to Baldwin, saying it was “cold” or “clean”, meaning that it supposedly contained no live rounds. In the footage, Baldwin is seen in closeup, whipping the gun out of its holster and aiming it in front of him twice.

“There was a bang that was louder than I ever heard come from a blank before,” Souza tells officers. Other clips show officers arriving on the set of the film to conduct interviews with production crew members, and addressing Baldwin, who tells the officers he was the “person who had the gun in the scene”.

A recent report on the incident found the film’s production company “knew that firearm safety procedures were not being followed on set” and “demonstrated plain indifference to employee safety”.

Rust Movie Productions was fined $136,793 (£104,810), the maximum allowable by state law in New Mexico, after a six-month investigation by the state’s environment department.

Adan Mendoza, the Santa Fe county sheriff, said various components of the investigation “remain outstanding”, including FBI firearm and ballistic forensics as well as analysis of Baldwin’s phone data.

He added that the Rust investigation files include dashcam footage from officers, incident reports, crime scene photos, examination reports, witness interviews and photos collected throughout the course of this investigation.

Baldwin’s lawyers say the previously released report “exonerates” the actor as it showed he had “no authority over the matters that were the subject of the bureau’s findings of violations”, and that he had acted responsibly. “We are confident that the individuals identified in the report will be held accountable for this tragedy,” they added.

The actor continues to fight a number of lawsuits stemming from the incident. Cases are being brought by the script supervisor, Mamie Mitchell, the head of lighting, Serge Svetnoy, and Hutchins’ family.

Comments / 3

Bill Jones
23h ago

Bottom line....If you are handed ANY firearm....YOU are ultimately responsible to check that weapon...Anyone with any sense will clear that weapon themselves...not just assuming that it's cleared because someone else said so. I have been around firearms of all types from state of the art to antiques and ALWAYS clear them no matter who handed it to me....Even in a gun shop or shot show....knowing it's coming out of the box....I STILL CLEAR IT MYSELF

Reply
6
Jules Baby
23h ago

The idea of someone who doesn't know the simple basics of holding a firearm....."practicing" is horrifying to me.

Reply
5
Related
The Guardian

Video appears to show Ukrainian soldiers shooting Russian prisoner of war

Soldiers fighting for Ukraine appear to shoot a Russian prisoner of war outside a village west of Kyiv in a video posted online. The footage was originally shared on social media app Telegram. The New York Times said it had verified the video and the BBC said it had confirmed the location north of the town of Dmytrivka and found satellite images showing bodies on the ground.
MILITARY
The Independent

Murder suspect laughs as he tells police ‘I warned you’ after ‘stabbing father-of-three to death’

Police bodycam footage has captured the moment an alleged killer laughs and tells police officers “I warned you” as he was arrested for stabbing a father-of-three to death and wounding two others. Can Arslan, 52, fatally attacked his neighbour Matthew Boorman, 43, on his front lawn in Snowdonia Road, Walton Cardiff, near Tewkesbury, on October 5 last year.Arslan claims he was in the grip of a psychiatric disorder when he killed Mr Boorman and denies murder. Bristol Crown Court heard he left Mr Boorman’s body behind after having a “triumphant” cigarette and wounding his wife Sarah Boorman - who...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alec Baldwin
Daily Mail

Mother, 29, was heard begging to be spared during harrowing 999 call made while babysitter stabbed her and her husband to death: Killer, 53, is jailed for 34 years

A man who murdered a husband and wife while their child slept in the next room has been jailed for life. Stanley Elliot, 53, was handed two life sentences for the 'frenzied' stabbing of 'defenceless' Geoffrey Hibbert, 61, and his 29-year-old wife Michelle shortly after they returned home from a night out.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Fbi#Lawsuits#Violent Crime#Santa Fe
CBS News

Man who allegedly forced girl to watch killing of boyfriend before she was slain convicted 4 years after teens found in Utah mine shaft

The case of a teenage couple killed and tossed down an abandoned mine shaft culminated in murder convictions Friday for a Utah man who prosecutors said killed the pair because he found them hanging out with his girlfriend. Jarrod Baum, 45, faces up to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of two counts of aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping and other counts in the 2017 slayings after a monthlong trial.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Husband and wife found dead with ‘DNR’ written on their foreheads ‘took their own lives’ inquest hears

A retired company director and his wife took their own lives having decided to die together because of their poor health, an inquest heard.Peter Norris, 75, and his retired teacher wife Marguerite, 74, were found dead in separate bedrooms at their detached home in Modbury, Ivybridge, Devon on 8 April last year.Both had written DNR - meaning ‘Do Not Resuscitate’ - on their foreheads and had informed written to their solicitor detailing their intentions, Plymouth, Torbay and South Devon Coroner’s Court heard.Devon and Cornwall Police had been alerted by neighbours who had not seen the couple for several days.Detectives discovered...
RELATIONSHIPS
Rolling Stone

Long Island Woman Known as ‘La Diablita’ Convicted of Luring Young Men Into Deadly MS-13 Ambush

Click here to read the full article. Leniz Escobar — a Long Island woman who earned the nickname “La Diablita” after luring several young men into a deadly MS-13 ambush — was convicted on all charges against her on Monday, April 11. Escobar was charged with multiple counts of racketeering tied to predicate acts of murder, conspiracy to murder rival gang members, murder in aid of racketeering, and obstruction of justice (she pleaded not guilty to all charges). She is awaiting sentencing and faces up to life in prison.  The incident took place in 2017 when Escobar was 17. Prosecutors accused her...
PUBLIC SAFETY
ValleyCentral

Three more arrested in capital murder investigation

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) has made three additional arrests on the ongoing capital murder investigation of a 37-year-old man. Nallely Belmares, Josias Hernandez, and Juan Duñes were arrested in connection to the kidnapping and murder of Teodoro Martinez. According to public records, the three are all charged with […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
The Guardian

The Guardian

251K+
Followers
66K+
Post
97M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy