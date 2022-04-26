ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Rosa, CA

Santa Rosa Man Arrested for Homicide

 1 day ago

On Monday, April 25, 2022, at 3:27 p.m., the Santa Rosa Police Department&rsquo;s Communication Center received a 9-1-1 call regarding a male with a knife in the area of the 2900-block of West Creek Lane. Dispatchers sent SRPD officers, the Santa Rosa Fire Department, and Emergency Medical Services. SRPD officers...

