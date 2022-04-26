Santa Rosa Man Arrested for Homicide

On Monday, April 25, 2022, at 3:27 p.m., the Santa Rosa Police Department’s Communication Center received a 9-1-1 call regarding a male with a knife in the area of the 2900-block of West Creek Lane. Dispatchers sent SRPD officers, the Santa Rosa Fire Department, and Emergency Medical Services. SRPD officers...
Petaluma police said they recovered evidence Friday from recent burglaries of two Santa Rosa businesses after they arrested a man inside a stolen vehicle. Paul Carroll, 30, of Santa Rosa was arrested just before 9:30 a.m. at Motel 6 in the 1300 block of N. McDowell Boulevard in Petaluma after an officer on patrol located a “suspicious vehicle,” a 2013 Toyota Venza, in the motel’s parking lot, according to a Nixle alert issued late Friday afternoon.
SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) – Three people suspected of catalytic converter thefts were arrested following a high-speed pursuit through the streets of Santa Rosa early Tuesday.
Around 12:05 a.m., officers in the area of Santa Rosa Avenue and Baker Avenue were called to a catalytic converter theft in progress. When officers arrived, they found a vehicle leaving the area.
Police said they attempted to pull over the vehicle on northbound Highway 101, but the driver refused to yield and led them on a chase. The driver reportedly was driving at speeds over 100 miles per hour on the freeway.
According to officers, the...
Two California women who were last seen attending a wedding Sunday evening were found dead inside a car submerged in a river near a golf course days later. The women were identified as Alyssa Ros, 23, of Long Beach, and Xylona Gama, 22, of Stockton. The pair were last seen at the Spring Creek Country Club in Ripon, about 25 miles south of Stockton in Northern California.
A TEENAGER was captured on surveillance footage moments after being reported missing as police found her backpack and cell phone at the scene. Saige Stiles, 15, was last seen walking to school Monday morning in Port St. Lucie, Florida, after telling a friend she was being "followed." The concerned friend...
Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
New police bodycam footage has been released showing a chaotic scene at a couple’s wedding in Florida, where several guests at the reception fell ill from cannabis-laced food. Police released the new body cam footage, which shows officers questioning the newly-wed couple and catering staff members, after bride, Danya...
A Florida middle school teacher was arrested after allegedly attacking one of her students with the handle of a broken metal broom. Cyntyche Darling Lundy, 49, stands accused of one count of felony child abuse. A warrant was recently issued for her arrest by the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office and she was arrested on April 22, 2022.
A suspect was taken into custody in the case of a missing Wisconsin girl whose body was found this week, authorities said Tuesday. Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm identified the suspect as a juvenile who was "known" to Iliana "Lily" M. Peters, 10, but provided no additional details about the person or what charges they may face.
A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning.
Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release:
female 1a, BPD
female 2, BPD
female 3 and male 2, BPD
female 4, BPD
male 1, BPD
male 2a, BPD
male 3a, BPD
Male 3b, BPD
Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100.
Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000.
Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
A 14-year-old Black teen with autism was attacked by New York police officers while he was waiting for his siblings to finish checking out at a Target store on April 18. Video shows the Black teenage boy being tackled to the ground by deputies. His sister can be heard in the background yelling “Get off of my brother! What are you doing?”
"Someone is walking around with a 3-month-old baby that they did not have yesterday," said Sgt. Camarillo of SJPD. Officers say the baby was taken in just a couple of minutes time period and the grandmother did not see the suspect enter the apartment.
A man was killed Sunday morning after he drove into a tree on the outskirts of Petaluma and was ejected from his car, authorities said. The crash happened on Old Redwood Highway east of Ely Road and was reported to authorities just before 7:30 a.m., according to a report from the California Highway Patrol.
SAN JOSE (KRON) – Police are currently responding to a report of a shooting in the 5200 block of Snow Drive, according to a tweet from the San Jose Police Department. The victim sustained a non-life threatening injury, the tweet stated. It was reported at 9:03 a.m. Monday. The SJPD later sent out another tweet […]
