Stevie Nicks announces new 2022 US headline shows

By Tom Skinner
NME
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleStevie Nicks has announced a string of solo shows for this summer – tickets will be available from here. The Fleetwood Mac singer was already due to play various US festivals in 2022, including Bonnaroo, Sound On Sound, the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival and Eddie Vedder‘s Ohana...

