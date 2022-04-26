The ‘I Am Athlete’ Podcast Is Heading For Satellite Radio Under Deal With SiriusXM.

NBC Sports' Peter King reports the NFL quietly passed a resolution allowing teams to play a second short-week game (each team can only play on a Thursday after a Sunday once per season). The rule allows the NFL to schedule a game on Black Friday. "For Amazon Prime—a new partner the NFL very much wants to help succeed because of the deep-pocketed ways they’ve shown as the first major player in streaming a series of games nationally—a Black Friday game would be huge," says King. "What better marketing tool for Amazon Prime than to put a game in the wheelhouse of their consumers, on the busiest shopping day of the year? With so many shoppers eschewing brick-and-mortar stores in favor of shopping from the couch, imagine the marketing heft when commercials can be targeted at stay-at-home shoppers. All sounds great … except the deal’s not done yet. It’s not as easy as it seems. There’s some opposition in the league about playing a game on Nov. 25, and there’s a decent chance the NFL will put off a Black Friday game on Amazon Prime till 2023. But it’s going to happen, I’m told, by next year at the latest."

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO