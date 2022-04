Users are reporting that Hulu is down and they are not able to access the app or even stream video on Thursday night. Users are reporting that the issues with Hulu are taking place with the on-demand and live TV parts of the service. Messages started arriving at Hulu around 8 p.m. Eastern, 7 p.m. Central. Chicago, Boston, New York, and Washington, D.C. have been reporting the most issues around Hulu on Thursday night into the app’s headquarters.

INTERNET ・ 5 DAYS AGO