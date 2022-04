Mother says that COVID-19 completely destroyed both of her daughter’s kidneys. She is now preparing to donate one of her own organs so she could give her young daughter another chance at life. The 9-year-old girl was rushed to the children’s hospital by ambulance on the same day she tested positive for COVID-19. The mother said that her daughter’s kidneys failed two days later. She believes that COVID-19 destroyed both of her daughter’s kidneys and made the severeness of her condition escalate.

