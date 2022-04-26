ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jupiter, FL

Scenthound Accelerates Disruption of Pet Wellness Industry with Triple Digit Growth in Franchise Expansion, Membership

By Press Releases
 1 day ago

(PRESS RELEASE) JUPITER, FL – Scenthound, the nation’s first and only wellness-focused dog care franchise concept, announced the continuation of its remarkable growth into 2022, with a 196% revenue increase and a 208% increase in membership year over year since 1Q21. This impressive revenue and company growth underscores Scenthound’s prediction that...

