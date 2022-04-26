ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gonzales, LA

Gonzales Garden Club sets annual fundraising event

By Community news report
The Gonzales Garden Club will hold its annual Plant and Bake Sales May 6 at...

Paso Robles Daily News

Local high school students serve on Must! Charities Youth Board

Youth board volunteers at local charities, helps raise funds. – Must! Charities Youth Board is investing more than just money in their community. Through a strategic nine-month program, area high school students are challenged to look beyond their social circles and identify the social needs our community faces, to then volunteer for organizations serving those needs and create a fundraising campaign around those causes.
CHARITIES
NOLA.com

A festival of health in the park for Covington families

In recognition of National Minority Health Care Month, the inaugural Covington Health and Wellness Festival welcomed families to an afternoon of fun and the chance to start a healthier lifestyle in the Rev. Peter Atkins Park on April 16. The free fest included an Easter Egg Hunt and games for the youngest participants, along with food and music for all. There was also a blood drive, COVID-19 vaccines and boosters, multiple health screenings aboard the traveling Be Well Bus, and vendor tables of information regarding health and wellness.
COVINGTON, LA

