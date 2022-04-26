ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon Musk is buying Twitter. Soon the hard part starts

By associatedpress
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTesla CEO Elon Musk stands to be the next owner of Twitter, having pledged roughly $44 billion to buy the social platform...

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
Elon Musk
Donald Trump Believes Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are Headed For A Divorce: 'It'll End Bad'

Donald Trump didn't hold back when asked his opinions on the royal family during a sit down for Piers Morgan Uncensored. While chatting with the titular host for an interview that airs on Monday, April 25, the former president took aim at Meghan Markle, insisting he hasn't been "a fan" of hers "from the beginning" because of how she treats Prince Harry."Poor Harry is being led around by his nose," he told Piers Morgan. "And I think he’s an embarrassment." Trump also believes that the parents-of-two's dynamic will eventually lead to irreparable marital strife. "I want to know what’s going...
Elon Musk bought Twitter. Here's what he says he'll do next

Elon Musk will soon hold the keys to Twitter. The company announced on Monday that it has accepted the Tesla CEO's $44 billion offer to take the company private. That means the world's richest person who has a penchant for theatrics and erratic behavior is about to have the power to reshape discourse on a social network used by more than 200 million people every day.
Musk buys Twitter for $44 million, to take the Californian social media giant private

On Monday, Tesla Inc boss Elon Musk has cut a $44 billion deal to purchase the microblogging giant Twitter Inc in a transaction what has been widely viewed as an inflection point for the future of social media platforms, as an acceptance of Musk’s $54.20 per share buyout bid from Twitter Inc management board has shifted controls of millions of Twitter users across the globe to the world’s richest person.
Mark Hamill claims he lost thousands of Twitter followers in hours after Elon Musk sale agreed

Mark Hamill has revealed he lost thousands of followers on Twitter in the space of a few hours yesterday (25 April).While the exact reason for the exodus has not been confirmed, his tweet came shortly after it was announced that Elon Musk is set to purchase the social media platform in a deal worth $44bn.Since the news broke, many users of the site (including Jameela Jamil) have announced their intention to delete their accounts, owing to Musk’s reputation as a politically controversial figure. It is believed this could be the reason for Hamill’s loss in followers.“Weird. I just lost...
Elon Musk Already Showed Us How He’ll Run Twitter

Last night, after Twitter accepted his $44 billion bid to buy the company, Elon Musk traveled to South Texas, where SpaceX is building prototypes for a rocket system designed to take people to Mars someday. Earlier, he had shared some of his to-do list for the social-media company he could soon own outright: “enhancing the product with new features,” “defeating the spam bots,” and making the platform’s algorithms public and available for anyone to see. But that evening, his to-do list was more concrete. According to the author Walter Isaacson, who is writing a Musk biography, the billionaire “held his regular 10 pm meeting on Raptor engine design, where he spent more than an hour working on valve leak solutions. No one mentioned Twitter,” Isaacson tweeted. “He can multitask."
Elon Musk May Start a New Social Media Platform in Lieu of Twitter Takeover

While Elon Musk hasn't yet put the kibosh on his Twitter takeover plans — even laying out a plan for how he would fund the buyout in a new SEC filing made public Thursday, April 21 — the company's poison pill makes his bid seem like a long shot. But if his attempt to take the platform private fails, could the billionaire adopt a "if you join em, beat em" strategy?
It's done: Elon Musk will become Twitter's sole owner

In context: The ongoing saga of whether Elon Musk would become Twitter's new owner has ended in success for the world's wealthiest person. After re-examining Musk's $44 billion bid, Twitter has agreed to be acquired for $54.20 per share in cash. This has taken place merely after a week after Twitter's board rejected a previous offer and even threatened to use a "poison pill" strategy to make the hostile takeover more difficult.
