TBLA Bass Unlimited Banquet had an outstanding attendance of over 600. (Ramona Moore) The Toledo Bend Lake Association’s (TBLA) 2022 Banquet and Auction was a resounding success. The sold out event was TBLA’s first banquet in three years, and it was clear from the attendance that the lakes area was ready to put COVID-19 behind and celebrate Toledo Bend once again.

SOCIETY ・ 14 HOURS AGO