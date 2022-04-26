ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Office rental firm IWG's shares fall after inflation warning

By Amna Karimi
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KcqjW_0fKF1NJu00

(Reuters) -London-listed office rental firm IWG warned it could face higher costs this year due to soaring inflation, overshadowing stronger quarterly revenue and sending its shares down 9% on Tuesday.

IWG, known for its Regus brand of office spaces, is seeing business rebound as people return to offices and workplaces choose hybrid work models, but soaring inflation in Britain and other markets is adding to its expenses.

“We are experiencing higher inflationary pressures across some of our cost categories which will represent a headwind during 2022,” IWG said in a statement but did not elaborate.

Shares in the Swiss-headquartered company, which has some 3,500 buildings in over 120 countries and counts most Fortune 500 firms as customers, were down 7.5% at 234.6 pence on the London Stock Exchange by 0845 GMT.

Still, IWG said revenue jumped nearly 18% to 613.7 million pounds ($782 million) in the first quarter ended March 31, led by strong demand for flexible and hybrid workspaces which has pushed overall occupancy closer to pre-pandemic levels.

“We’ve got a lot of companies moving to a hybrid way of working ... therefore, our business is responding very positively to that change,” IWG Chief Executive Mark Dixon told Reuters.

IWG said ongoing coronavirus lockdowns in China were hurting its business and that the return to normal conditions there had been “slower than previously hoped”. The company operates around 120 locations across 29 cities in China.

It also plans to review further opportunities around joint ventures and acquisitions after announcing a merger last month of its online marketplace business for office space with flexible workspace platform The Instant Group.

($1 = 0.7844 pounds)

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Harley posts lower profit on supply chaos, rising costs

April 27 (Reuters) - Harley-Davidson Inc posted a drop in quarterly profit on Wednesday, as demand for its motorcycles failed to gain momentum due to challenges posed by global supply-chain hurdles and surging inflation. Net profit was $223 million, or $1.45 per share, in the first quarter, compared with $259...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Atos shares fall as turnaround struggle overshadows revenue beat

April 27 (Reuters) - Atos (ATOS.PA) shares fell on Wednesday as market concerns over the extensive turnaround task ahead for new management, which is restructuring the French IT consulting group, cast a shadow over a beat in its first-quarter revenue. "While the worst seems finally to be behind them, we...
STOCKS
Reuters

Exchange operator CME posts 24% jump in quarterly profit

April 27 (Reuters) - Futures exchange operator CME Group Inc reported a near 24% rise in first-quarter profit on Wednesday, helped by market volatility spurred by the Russia-Ukraine war and as investors hedged against rising interest rates. Net income attributable to the company rose to $711 million, or $1.95 per...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Dixon
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Wework#Iwg#Regus#Swiss#The London Stock Exchange
CNBC

Nasdaq loses nearly 4%, hits fresh low for 2022

U.S. stocks fell sharply on Tuesday with shares selling off into the close, as investors dumped equities on fears of an economic slowdown. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite dropped 3.95% and hit a fresh 52-week low to close at 12,490.74. The index retreated further into bear market territory, sitting now about 23% off its high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 809.28 points, or 2.4%, to 33,240.18. The S&P 500 lost 2.8% at 4,175.20.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Switzerland
Country
China
Motley Fool

Wind Energy Companies are Facing a Gust of Cyberattacks and Cost Pressures

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Disabled people hit hard by rising energy bills

Rising energy prices will affect everyone, but disabled people and unpaid carers have told BBC Scotland they face additional struggles. George Cook, a kidney patient who lives in Aberlour, Moray, has dialysis treatment at home three days a week - with the life-saving machine he uses adding to his already high electricity costs.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TechCrunch

Circa wants to make first-of-the-month rent payments obsolete

The Maine-based payment technology company has created a mobile-first platform to enable renters to pay on time, in full, each month. And, if you run into problems and can’t pay the entire rent, Circa provides the option to break up the payments. Co-founder and CEO Leslie Hyman told TechCrunch...
MAINE STATE
Reuters

Reuters

413K+
Followers
319K+
Post
199M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy