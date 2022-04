A most amazing celestial event is now less than two years away!. The event is probably the most amazing sight in nature and that is a total eclipse of the sun. Mark your calendar for April 8, 2024, and make sure you have prepared well in advance for this special date. If you miss this one you will have to wait till 2045 to experience a similar eclipse here in the United States.

ASTRONOMY ・ 13 DAYS AGO