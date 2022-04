Singer Katy Perry looked like a ray of sunshine on the new season of American Idol on ABC. She was spotted wearing a yellow lace-up one shoulder dress on April 19, 2022’s episode. On the red carpet, the 39-year-old said that she nor her fiance Orlando Bloom are ready to give Daisy Dove a sibling as of yet. She is currently doing a show in Vegas and it’s just not a good time. Back to her look, I actually really liked this dress on her. The one shoulder design and the lace up on the thigh area was really cute! She finished her look with a pair of stiletto heels. I have details on what Katy wore inside, stay blessed out there!

