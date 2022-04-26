ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

3 Apps You Need To Remove From Your iPhone Immediately–They’re Ruining Your iPhone!

Great apps are what make your iPhone experience even better. From navigation apps to fun streaming apps that allow you to pass the time no matter where you roam, there is no shortage of apps that you can download in seconds and add to your collection. But it’s equally as important to know which apps are taxing on your phone’s battery or can snatch data and pose privacy concerns. Tech Expert Robert Welch, the CEO of Projector1, shares the three apps you need to remove from your iPhone immediately — they’re ruining your iPhone.
CELL PHONES
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Javascript
makeuseof.com

How to Enable Auto-Delete on a Telegram Chat

Telegram boasts of being the most responsive and privacy-focused messaging app on the market. Their new feature allows you to set chats up to delete automatically for those cases where you don't want messages to and from somebody to stay on your phone. How to Enable Auto-Delete on a Conversation.
INTERNET
inputmag.com

Elon Musk buys Twitter, opens Seventh Seal of the Apocalypse

Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest man, who thinks tunnels are immune to natural disasters, is purchasing Twitter. The company confirmed on Monday afternoon that it had accepted the billionaire’s offer. “Twitter, Inc. today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion,” reads the official press release. “Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company.”
BUSINESS
laptopmag.com

Google removes apps that reportedly harvested users' data — here are the offenders

Google has removed several apps used by over 50 million users from the Play Store after learning that the applications in question were harvesting users' personal information. Researchers Joel Reardon (University of Calgary) and Serge Egelman (UC Berkeley) discovered the malicious code in dozens of apps harvesting users' precise location, phone numbers, and email accounts.
CELL PHONES
Android Police

WhatsApp beats Android 13 to the punch with greatly improved support for changing languages

WhatsApp is the most popular communication platform in many parts of the world. A lot of people living in multilingual areas rely on the app, too, with them often seamlessly switching between languages and dialects in everyday life. Phones and technology don't make that process so easy, though, with rigid language selection options and inflexible system-wide defaults. The latest beta version of WhatsApp is looking to change that. It now allows you to pick your preferred language independently of the one set for your whole smartphone.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
The Next Web

Here’s how to delete or deactivate your Twitter account

Welcome to TNW Basics, a collection of tips, guides, and advice on how to easily get the most out of your gadgets, apps, and other stuff. Tired of Facebook too? We’ve got a guide for that. Oh, and Instagram? Yep, here’s how to delete that too. Updated 4/25/22:...
INTERNET
Android Authority

How to delete your Reddit account and history

Remove yourself from the equation. After you’ve gotten used to the ins and outs of posting on Reddit, it’s easy to go down the rabbit hole and start posting and commenting everywhere. If and when you want to delete your account, however, it can be difficult to delete everything you’ve posted. When you delete your account, all your posts and comments stay on the platform unless you manually delete them. Let’s go over how to delete your Reddit account, as well as all of your posts and comments.
INTERNET
The Verge

How to change the default apps on your Android phone

Android provides you with countless ways to customize your phone, from the color and shape of your app icons to your preferred method of system navigation. That customizability extends to your default app for common tasks like making calls and texting. Maybe you’d prefer to use a web browser with more privacy features or swap Google Assistant out for Alexa. You’re free to download the app of your choice and set it as the default — it just takes a few steps.
CELL PHONES
makeuseof.com

How to Set Up a Wi-Fi Network on Your New Router

Wi-Fi is one of the most used technologies nowadays. Lots of devices come equipped with Wi-Fi receivers, and Wi-Fi transmitters on routers have become an essential feature. If you've just got yourself a new internet router, one of the first things you can do, is to set up Wi-Fi on it. This way, you and your household members can wirelessly access the internet and browse their favorite websites. Read on to learn how you can do this on any router.
COMPUTERS
technewstoday.com

How to Add Google Drive to File Explorer

Google Drive deserves all the love for the right reasons. And now, it’s even possible to add it to your computer so that you can access it even without the internet. You also save time by not having to open the browser and locating files inside Google Drive. So,...
SOFTWARE
TechSpot

Brave browser and DuckDuckGo users will now see less of Google AMP on the web

In context: Google originally came up with Accelerated Mobile Pages (AMP) framework to help websites load faster on mobile. However, there have been quite a few strings attached with this tech, for both the owner/publishers of websites and their visitors. Now, Brave browser and DuckDuckGo have announced measures that will block Google's AMP version of a website and will instead load the original page.
INTERNET
Reuters

Facebook-owner Meta to open first physical store in metaverse bet

(Reuters) - Meta Platforms Inc is set to open its first physical store where shoppers can try out and buy virtual reality headsets and other gadgets as the company plots a course to take its highly touted metaverse mainstream. The 1,550-square feet Meta Store at the company’s Burlingame campus in...
BUSINESS
Android Central

Facebook Portals are getting in on the Meta rebrand circus

The smart video calling devices, formerly known as Facebook Portal, are being rebranded to Meta Portal. The naming change doesn’t affect the device’s interface or account access. Along with the Portal, the Quest 2 VR headset and other previously Facebook-branded devices are also getting the Meta name change.
TECHNOLOGY
The Next Web

Why Brave and DuckDuckGo are cracking down on Google’s AMP

In the last few days, both the Brave browser and DuckDuckGo search engine announced features that actively block or bypass pages hosted on Google’s Accelerated Mobile Page (AMP) protocol. That sounds important — and it is — but what does it mean for you?. In this story,...
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy