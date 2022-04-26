ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

Gibbons, Boca Win Florida Semifinals

By 04.25.2022 - Alex Goff
goffrugbyreport.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoca Raton and Cardinal Gibbons will meet next weekend for the Florida state championship after both won semifinals over the weekend. Cardinal Gibbons defeated Okapi 35-16 to move on. The game started with one team looking prepared to deliver an upset and the other looking like they had had three weeks...

www.goffrugbyreport.com

Comments / 0

