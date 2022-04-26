ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nonprofit leader steps into library foundation role

By Daily Inter Lake
Daily Inter Lake
Daily Inter Lake
 1 day ago

A seasoned nonprofit leader has been tapped as the new executive director of the ImagineIF Library Foundation.

Adam Tunnell has worked with local organizations since 2009 and is also a former board member and treasurer of the library foundation. Since 2019, he has been the general manager of the Habitat for Humanity Re-Store.

“The library and foundation are in new territories and I’m not one to shy away from challenges,” Tunnell said in a release. “I look forward to working with our community and elected officials to advance all of our goals.”

Tunnell’s resume also includes operations director of the Crown of the Continent Guitar Festival and manager and operations director of Loon Lake Camp.

He joined the library foundation board in 2019 and then stepped away from his role as treasurer to pursue the executive director position.

The library foundation’s mission is to raise donations to enhance the services of the ImagineIF Libraries. Former foundation executive director Charlotte Housel resigned from the position in February after serving in the position since 2017.

Library foundation board chair Sara Busse praised Tunnell for taking over the leadership position.

“Adam has all the qualities we are looking for in terms of leadership, a passion for literacy and the future of our community libraries,” Busse said in a release. “We look forward to his fresh perspective in working with different audiences to further the mission of the foundation.”

The foundation says Tunnell is committed to finishing the current Bigfork Library capital campaign, which is halfway to its $1.6 million fundraising goal.

Donations raised through the foundation go toward library programs including the library’s popular Summer Experience program for Flathead Valley youth.

Tunnell’s first day will be May 2.

For more information on the foundation, visit https://www.imagineiflibraryfoundation.org .

