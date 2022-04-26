ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Wisconsin track, cross-country star Sarah Shulze dead at 21

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37I4zX_0fKEp4Jk00

MADISON, Wis. — Editor’s note: If you or someone you know needs help or has suicidal thoughts, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

A University of Wisconsin track star has died at age 21.

According to The Associated Press, Sarah Shulze, a junior known for competing in cross-country and track events, died April 13, her family wrote in an online post April 15. The runner from Oak Park, California, “took her own life,” the post said.

“Balancing athletics, academics and the demands of every day life overwhelmed her in a single, desperate moment,” Shulze’s family wrote. “Like you, we are shocked and grief stricken while holding on tightly to all that Sarah was.”

In an update Friday, the Shulze family said it has created a charitable foundation “to continue to support the causes most important to Sarah,” who had served as a Wisconsin State Legislature intern and developed a passion for politics.

“The Sarah Shulze Foundation will seek to advance and support women’s rights, student athletes and mental health,” the family wrote on SarahShulze.com. “It is our wish that in lieu of flowers, family and friends offer support to the Foundation, in various ways, in the weeks and months ahead.”

In a separate statement Friday, the Wisconsin Badgers said they were “heartbroken” by the death of Shulze, whom they described as “a beloved daughter, sister, granddaughter, friend, teammate and Badger student-athlete.”

A memorial for Shulze was held Sunday at the university, according to SarahShulze.com. Another service is set for 3 p.m. Monday at Calvary Community Church in Westlake Village, California, her family said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

James Madison University Softball Star Lauren Bernett Dead At 20

James Madison University is honoring the life and legacy of Lauren Bernett. "Our hearts are aching, hearing the news of the loss of one of our student-athletes," a message posted to the Virginia school's website on April 26 read. "Lauren Bernett was a high-achieving member of our softball team and a great ambassador of JMU and our athletics program. She was a key member of our 2021 Women's College World Series team as a freshman catcher last year."
HARRISONBURG, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
City
Madison, CA
State
California State
City
Oak Park, CA
State
Wisconsin State
City
Madison, WI
Oak Park, CA
Sports
Madison, WI
Sports
Local
California Sports
City
Westlake Village, CA
Q985

A 10-Year-Old Girl from Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin is Missing

Since about 9 p.m. on Sunday, April 24, 2022, the Chippewa Falls Police Department has been conducting a desperate search to locate a 10-year-old girl named Lily Peters who never returned home from her aunt's house yesterday. The press release sent by the Chippewa Falls Police Department last night says...
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Politics#University Of Wisconsin#The Associated Press#Sarahshulze Com#The Wisconsin Badgers
Channel 3000

Badgers want to keep momentum going after series win vs. Nebraska

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin softball put on a show at Goodman Diamond over the weekend. Not only did the Badgers hand Nebraska its first Big Ten loss of the season, but they went on to sweep the doubleheader. However, there wasn’t a lot of celebrating after picking up the series win because in the their eyes, it’s what they expected to do.
MADISON, WI
Daily Iowan

Iowa track and field to travel to Drake Relays, Kip Janvrin Open

Iowa track and field is heading across the state this week for the Drake Relays in Des Moines and Kip Janvrin Open in Indianola. The Hawkeyes’ in-state travel comes less than a week after hosting their only home meet of the season, the Musco Twilight Invitational, on April 23.
DES MOINES, IA
GazetteXtra

Badger outlasts Janesville Craig in nonconference softball

LAKE GENEVA An early three-run lead did not hold up for the Janesville Craig softball team Monday. Lake Geneva Badger scored six runs in the fifth inning in rallying for an 11-8 nonconference victory over the Cougars. Craig (3-3) led 5-3 in the third inning, but Badger (1-8) picked up its first victory of the...
JANESVILLE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Greater Milwaukee Today

With Dobberstein came gold for Pewaukee

PEWAUKEE — The timing couldn’t have been much worse. But the circumstances surrounding it certainly could have been. Pewaukee’s baseball team had absolutely dominated its competition en route to reaching state for the fourth time in program history last June. But during the sectional round, Logan Dobberstein suffered an injury that’s become all too common in the sport — a torn ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) in his throwing elbow, bringing an end to his season.
PEWAUKEE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

SportScene 13 for Tuesday, April 26th, 2022

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Big Rivers and WIAC baseball highlights as Chippewa Falls hosts Eau Claire North and Rice Lake gets Eau Claire Memorial at Carson Park. Plus, Blugolds and Pioneers in game two of their doubleheader.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
98K+
Followers
99K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy