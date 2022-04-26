ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks fall ahead of earnings from Big Tech companies

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Stocks fell in afternoon trading on Wall Street Tuesday as markets remain turbulent amid a busy week of earnings...

KEYT

Stocks fall on Wall Street, sinking indexes for the week

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks fell in morning trading on Wall Street Friday, putting major indexes back into the red for the week after several sharp moves both up and down over the past few days. The S&P 500 fell 1.2%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.8% and the Nasdaq fell 1.2%. The market is also heading for steep losses in April as traders fret about the tough medicine the Federal Reserve is planning to fight inflation in the form of higher interest rates, which will increase borrowing costs across the board. Amazon slumped after reporting a rare quarterly loss. Bond yields rose.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Netflix Inc. stock outperforms competitors despite losses on the day

Shares of Netflix Inc. NFLX, -4.59% shed 4.59% to $190.36 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index. falling 3.63% to 4,131.93 and Dow Jones Industrial Average. DJIA,. -2.77%. falling 2.77% to 32,977.21. Netflix Inc. closed $510.63 below...
STOCKS
Person
Elon Musk
KEYT

How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

Stocks rallied on Wall Street Thursday as technology companies clawed back some of the ground they had lost recently. The gains erased weekly losses for most of the major indexes, but they are all still headed for a dismal monthly finish after sliding for much of April. On Thursday tech investors got some relief as Facebook’s parent company soared after posting strong subscriber numbers. The volatile stock is still down sharply for the year. Chipmaker Qualcomm jumped after easily beating Wall Street’s profit estimates.
STOCKS
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
inputmag.com

Elon Musk buys Twitter, opens Seventh Seal of the Apocalypse

Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest man, who thinks tunnels are immune to natural disasters, is purchasing Twitter. The company confirmed on Monday afternoon that it had accepted the billionaire’s offer. “Twitter, Inc. today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion,” reads the official press release. “Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company.”
BUSINESS
KEYT

Apple delivers strong quarter, but warns of trouble ahead

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Apple on Thursday reported strong quarterly results despite supply shortages, but warned that its growth slowdown is likely to deepen. The big issues: its struggle to get enough chips to meet demand and COVID-related shutdowns at factories in China that make iPhones and other products. Although its initial results for the January-March period topped analysts’ projections, the good news was quickly eclipsed when management warned of trouble ahead during a conference call. The main takeaway: Apple’s sales will sustain a $4 billion to $8 billion revenue hit because of chip shortages and curtailed iPhone production in China.
SAN RAMON, CA
KEYT

Amazon reports rare quarterly loss as online shopping slows

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon reported its first quarterly loss since 2015 on Thursday, its money-making juggernaut stalled by a slowdown in pandemic-induced online shopping and a huge write-down of its investment in an electric-vehicle startup. The Seattle-based e-commerce giant’s stock fell 9% in after-hours trading. Amazon reported a loss of $3.84 billion, or $7.56 a share, for the first three months of the year. A year ago, it reported a profit of $8.1 billion, or $15.79 a share, for the first quarter. Wall Street analysts expected $8.35 a share in the latest quarter. The ocean of red ink in Amazon’s report came mostly from the accounting for a $7.6 billion loss in value of its stock investment in Rivian Automotive.
ECONOMY
KEYT

Robinhood’s revenue fell more than expected at year’s start

NEW YORK (AP) — Growth slammed into reverse at the start of this year for Robinhood Markets, whose trading app has turned millions of people into investors for the first time. The company said Thursday that it took in $299 million in revenue during the first three months of the year, down 43% from a year earlier. It also reported a net loss of $392 million. Both a drop in revenue and a net loss were expected for the quarter. But the results were worse than Wall Street analysts had forecast and shares fell more than 8% in after-hours trading.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
KEYT

Exxon profits surge despite $3.4B hit from Russian exit

NEW YORK (AP) — Exxon Mobil reported $5.48 billion in profits during the first quarter as oil and gas prices rose steadily. That was more than double its profits during the same quarter last year. But the oil giant took a huge hit as it abandoned its Russian operations due to the war, and it wrote down $3.4 billion. The price of oil climbed steadily during the quarter after Russia invaded Ukraine, sending European countries which rely heavily on Russia for energy and others scrambling to find alternative sources for fuel.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
KEYT

China regulator says 14,684 Teslas recalled for crash risk

BEIJING (AP) — China’s market regulator says Tesla has recalled 14,684 Model 3s due to a software glitch that could cause collisions, its second recall this month. The State Administration for Market Regulation said the recall affects both imported vehicles and those made in China. It said the cars being recalled do not display a unit for their speed when in Track Mode, which in extreme cases could lead to collisions. Earlier in April, the administration said Tesla was recalling 127,785 Model 3s due to potential problems with semiconductors that also could cause accidents. This latest recall affects 1,850 imported Model 3s and 12,834 made in China, from Jan. 12, 2019-March 25, 2022.
CARS
KEYT

Micron Technology is sued for alleged patent infringement

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Bell Semiconductor has filed a patent infringement lawsuit against computer chipmaker Micron Technology. The lawsuit filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court contends Boise, Idaho-based Micron is using without authorization a process for making semiconductor devices developed and patented by Bethlehem, Pennsylvania-based Bell Semiconductor. The patent has to do with a layering process for fabricating semiconductor devices that has allowed the devices to become smaller, dramatically increasing performance. Bell Semiconductor is seeking a jury trial, unspecified financial damages and an order prohibiting Micron from using the process. Micron spokeswoman Lara Krebs said Thursday that the company doesn’t comment on ongoing litigation.
BOISE, ID

