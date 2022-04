LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Starting goaltender Robin Lehner will undergo season-ending shoulder surgery, the Vegas Golden Knights announced on Monday. "Robin has done his best to battle through this injury he sustained February 9, and we were hopeful that rest and rehab would allow him to complete the season," the team said in an official statement. "At times rest and rehab were effective, but ultimately Robin, in consultation with team medical staff, determined that this is the best course of action."

