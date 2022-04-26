Alec Baldwin shooting: New video shows actor rehearsing with gun

Following Wednesday’s New Mexico Occupational Health and Safety Bureau’s investigation of the “Rust” movie production, where star and producer Alec Baldwin fatally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on set, Baldwin has responded via his attorney, saying that he’s “exonerated” by the bureau’s findings.
Alec Baldwin was deeply concerned over the condition of Halyna Hutchins just minutes after she was shot on the set of "Rust" ... as revealed in newly released police body cam footage. In the video, obtained by TMZ, you see Alec sitting with Dave Halls, the movie's AD. Baldwin asks,...
The tragic Rust shooting has been under investigation for several months and now in recently released footage from the film set, Alec Baldwin could be seen holding the gun that fatally misfired. PEOPLE reports that Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office has released "all files associated with our ongoing investigation," which includes a number of photos and videos taken from the Oct. 21 incident. Among the footage is footage of Baldwin practicing the gun-draw scene which eventually led to cinematographer Halyna Hutchins being killed and director Joel Souza being wounded.
A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
A TEENAGER was captured on surveillance footage moments after being reported missing as police found her backpack and cell phone at the scene. Saige Stiles, 15, was last seen walking to school Monday morning in Port St. Lucie, Florida, after telling a friend she was being "followed." The concerned friend...
Stop me if you’ve heard this one. A Black man and a racist white man get into a fight after the white man called the Black man racial slurs. The cops show up and arrest the Black man while the white man isn’t arrested at all. This is what happened at a Fort Lauderdale, Florida, […]
New police bodycam footage has been released showing a chaotic scene at a couple’s wedding in Florida, where several guests at the reception fell ill from cannabis-laced food. Police released the new body cam footage, which shows officers questioning the newly-wed couple and catering staff members, after bride, Danya...
A 23-year-old hockey player was stabbed to death following an argument at a café in Moscow. According to reports, Roman Didur was at a café during the early hours of Sunday morning when he got into an argument with someone else who was there. After arguing inside the establishment for some time, the two went outside. That's where Didur was stabbed in the chest.
The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office has released videos of its investigation into the shooting on the set of the film “Rust,” which left one crew member dead and a second wounded. One of the videos released showed law enforcement officials interviewing actor and producer Alec Baldwin,...
The Santa Fe Sheriff doesn't believe Alec Baldwin is out of the woods just yet in regards to the ongoing investigation into Halyna Hutchins' death on the Rust film set. The late 42-year-old cinematographer was killed while on set of the Western film in October 2021 after the actor, 63, fired a prop gun that contained live rounds. While multiple individuals involved in the production of the film — including Baldwin, the film's assistant director David Halls, armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed and more — have been questioned about their apparent roles in the fatal mishap, the Santa Fe Sheriff's Department doesn't...
Alec Baldwin believes a new report from New Mexico’s Occupational Health and Safety Bureau (OSHB) “exonerates” him in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. “We are grateful to the New Mexico Occupational Health and Safety Bureau for investigating this matter,” Baldwin’s attorney said in a statement shared by the actor on Instagram. “We appreciate that the report exonerates Mr. Baldwin by making clear that he believed the gun held only dummy rounds.”
A 37-year-old man has been charged with murder after a 23-year-old hockey player was stabbed and killed over the weekend in Moscow. According to reports, the man will be kept in custody until at least June 24th, when he is expected to face trial. Newer details from Sport24.ru state Roman...
A Florida woman has been arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat to her son’s high school, enraged that her son wasn't being fed enough at the cafeteria. Anaya Metoya Smith, 41, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a threatening voicemail she left at Cocoa High School on Feb. 3 around 5:30 p.m., saying she’d "blow ... up" the school, according to the probable cause affidavit. The city of Cocoa is about 45 miles east of Orlando.
Grim new details have emerged in an upstate New York murder case where a Virginia man allegedly stalked his victim before the slaying occurred. Authorities say that the victim had recently married the suspect’s long-ago ex-girlfriend. Jacob L. Klein, 40, stands accused of murder in the second degree over...
A mother of two who was shot to death outside a Mississippi club Sunday was pregnant with her third child, according to reports. Jacqueline Brownlee confirmed with WREG-TV that her daughter, 30-year-old Takila Gross, was fatally shot outside Roosevelt's Club. She said the soon-to-be mom of three was out with...
A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
Comments / 0