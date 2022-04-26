ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Alec Baldwin shooting: New video shows actor rehearsing with gun

BBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNew video showing the aftermath of the fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

Alec Baldwin claims ‘Rust’ investigation ‘exonerates’ him

Following Wednesday’s New Mexico Occupational Health and Safety Bureau’s investigation of the “Rust” movie production, where star and producer Alec Baldwin fatally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on set, Baldwin has responded via his attorney, saying that he’s “exonerated” by the bureau’s findings.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Alec Baldwin Seen Holding Gun From 'Rust' Shooting in Recently Released Footage

The tragic Rust shooting has been under investigation for several months and now in recently released footage from the film set, Alec Baldwin could be seen holding the gun that fatally misfired. PEOPLE reports that Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office has released "all files associated with our ongoing investigation," which includes a number of photos and videos taken from the Oct. 21 incident. Among the footage is footage of Baldwin practicing the gun-draw scene which eventually led to cinematographer Halyna Hutchins being killed and director Joel Souza being wounded.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alec Baldwin
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Actor#Police#Violent Crime#Santa Fe County Sheriff
markerzone.com

23-YEAR-OLD HOCKEY PLAYER KILLED FOLLOWING ARGUMENT AT CAFE

A 23-year-old hockey player was stabbed to death following an argument at a café in Moscow. According to reports, Roman Didur was at a café during the early hours of Sunday morning when he got into an argument with someone else who was there. After arguing inside the establishment for some time, the two went outside. That's where Didur was stabbed in the chest.
PUBLIC SAFETY
OK! Magazine

Santa Fe Sheriff Believes Nobody Is 'Off The Hook' For 'Rust' Shooting After Alec Baldwin Claims To Be 'Exonerated'

The Santa Fe Sheriff doesn't believe Alec Baldwin is out of the woods just yet in regards to the ongoing investigation into Halyna Hutchins' death on the Rust film set. The late 42-year-old cinematographer was killed while on set of the Western film in October 2021 after the actor, 63, fired a prop gun that contained live rounds. While multiple individuals involved in the production of the film — including Baldwin, the film's assistant director David Halls, armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed and more — have been questioned about their apparent roles in the fatal mishap, the Santa Fe Sheriff's Department doesn't...
SANTA FE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Rust
Oxygen

Alec Baldwin Says State Report ‘Exonerates’ Him In Shooting Death Of Halyna Hutchins

Alec Baldwin believes a new report from New Mexico’s Occupational Health and Safety Bureau (OSHB) “exonerates” him in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. “We are grateful to the New Mexico Occupational Health and Safety Bureau for investigating this matter,” Baldwin’s attorney said in a statement shared by the actor on Instagram. “We appreciate that the report exonerates Mr. Baldwin by making clear that he believed the gun held only dummy rounds.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

Florida mom threatens to blow up school because son wasn’t fed enough at cafeteria, officials say

A Florida woman has been arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat to her son’s high school, enraged that her son wasn't being fed enough at the cafeteria. Anaya Metoya Smith, 41, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a threatening voicemail she left at Cocoa High School on Feb. 3 around 5:30 p.m., saying she’d "blow ... up" the school, according to the probable cause affidavit. The city of Cocoa is about 45 miles east of Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy