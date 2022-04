It’s been almost three years, THREE YEARS, since we’ve been gifted with an all-new episode of Barry. The Season 2 finale aired all the way back in May of 2019, so you’re certainly not alone if you need a recap. If you’re a bit fuzzy on where we left off, actual icon NoHo Hank (Anthony Carrigan) created this pitch-perfect four-minute Season 2 recap video. NoHo Hank: the gift that keeps on giving. I’ve seen the first four episodes of the new season, and all I’m going to say is that you are in for a treat. Barry Season 3 is heartbreaking, hilarious television...

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO