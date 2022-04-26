ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Recommended:

Primetimer
Primetimer
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Subscribe to Primetimer's Recommended newsletter and get our guide to the very best series, movies and specials in your inbox every Friday. Seven-Episode Limited Series (Crime Drama) | TV-MA What'sUnder the Banner of Heaven About?. Based on the acclaimed nonfiction book by Jon Krakauer, Under the Banner of Heaven...

www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Epic Ryan Gosling Movie Is No. 1 on Netflix Right Now

Netflix is getting great new content all the time, and right now, an epic Ryan Gosling movie is the number one film on the streamer's charts. Blade Runner 2049, a 2017 sci-fi blockbuster, is the top movie on Netlfix, and No. 3 on the overall Top 10. It lands behind only the new season of Bridgerton at No. 1 and the new baking competition show, Is It Cake? at No. 2.
MOVIES
BGR.com

A rotten Halle Berry thriller is the biggest movie on Netflix right now

One of the most fascinating things about Netflix’s Top 10 feature is watching new additions randomly catch fire. For example, in recent days, the Shrek movies have been tearing up the charts. But a new movie ascended the throne today. Just days after its arrival, the 2013 Halle Berry thriller The Call is the most popular movie on Netflix.
MOVIES
TheWrap

The 7 Best New Movies on Netflix in April 2022

If you’re looking for new movies to watch on Netflix, you’ve come to the right place. The streaming service added a bounty of new films in April, some of which are bona fide new releases while others are great library titles newly added to the rotating queue. Indeed, it can be difficult to prioritize what to watch, so below we’ve singled out seven films we think are worth putting at the top of your list ASAP. They range from Oscar-winning dramas to R-rated actions to underseen indies, with an ooey-gooey romantic comedy thrown in for good measure.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
GamesRadar+

Arnold Schwarzenegger's new Netflix spy series rounds out its cast

Arnold Schwarzenegger's upcoming Netflix spy series has filled out its main cast, Variety reports. The following actors have been cast in series regular roles: Jay Baruchel (How to Train Your Dragon), Aparna Brielle (Jay and Silent Bob Reboot), Andy Buckley (The Office), Milan Carter (Dolemite Is My Name), Fortune Feimster (Life in Pieces), Barbara Eve Harris (The Wilds), Gabriel Luna (Terminator: Dark Fate), Fabiana Udenio (Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery), and Travis Van Winkle (You).
TV & VIDEOS
Kerrang

Film review: The Northman

Robert Eggers reportedly listened to a lot of metal while making The Northman. It shows. Where the prodigiously talented New Hampshire director has previously wrought tension from claustrophobic confinement – within the dense forest of darkly delicious 2015 chiller The Witch, and the titular phallic beacon of 2019’s delirious psychological horror The Lighthouse – his astonishing third outing is a Viking-centric explosion of violence and vengeance, with the carnage strewn outrageously across medieval Northern Europe.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Alexander Skarsgård On How The Northman Compares To Other Viking-Inspired Films He’s Seen, Including Thor: Ragnarok

We wouldn’t have guessed it years ago, but as of late a vikings genre has seen an uprising. Between the wildly popular Vikings series from the History Channel, to its Netflix spinoff, along with How To Train Your Dragon, The Last Kingdom and the Thor movies, there’s been plenty of successful properties inspired by the Scandinavian seafaring people. And this weekend, Alexander Skarsgård stars as a viking warrior prince in The Northman.
MOVIES
Primetimer

HBO's We Own This City is its own compelling story in limited series form, differing from The Wire in both intention and execution

We Own This City is a strong editorial, but that does not make for a great show: "We Own This City is still a very good show, with granular realism, a sly sense of humor and fine acting top to bottom," says James Poniewozik. "But its indictments lack the character shading that animated Simon’s adaptations of the housing-policy story Show Me a Hero and his own book The Corner. Maybe this is intentional. To return to our unfair comparison, The Wire believed that systemic forces mattered more than individual failure or triumph. All those season-ending montages seemed to say: No matter how you feel about the end of this or that particular story, the beat goes on. Along the way, though, you got a lot of rich personal stories to invest in, which is how dramas with a broad social scope manage to succeed as both art and argument. We Own This City instead works as a kind of appendix, an updated extra for Simon and Pelecanos’s existing, well-earned fan base."
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gil Birmingham
Person
Jon Krakauer
Person
Joseph Smith
Person
Wyatt Russell
Person
Denise Gough
Person
Billy Howle
Person
Rory Culkin
Person
Andrew Garfield
Popculture

Failed Samuel L. Jackson Film Lands in Netflix Top 10

Samuel L. Jackson is the box office king but even he has had films that haven't fared well with critics and audiences. Enter the 2007 drama thriller, Cleaner. The Renny Harlin-directed project stars Jackson as a crime scene cleaner who thinks he has become part of a cover-up. The film also stars Ed Harris, Keke Palmer, and Eva Mendes also star. It flopped at the box office, and critics weren't the most receptive. But Netflix viewers enjoy it. The movie is currently No. 4 in the streaming giant's Top 10 list in the U.S.
MOVIES
Primetimer

Why Ruth is Ozark's Actual Tragic Hero

She’s not in the most scenes. She’s not connected to the most characters. She hasn’t been to Mexico or visited a drug lord in a maximum security federal prison. But Ruth Langmore is Ozark’s tragic hero. First, let’s agree that Ozark is a tragedy. This writer...
TV SERIES
theplaylist.net

First Look: Olivier Assayas’ ‘Irma Vep’ With Alicia Vikander Hits HBO On June 6 After Its Cannes Premiere In May

“Irma Vep” wasn’t Olivier Assayas‘ first film to premiere at Cannes, (that’d be his 1994 breakthrough ‘Cold Water‘), but the 1996 film is the one that made him a star. And not just a star: the success of “Irma Vep” made Assayas an overnight sensation in French cinema. Now, over twenty-five years later, Assayas returns to his biggest hit for a 2020s update as a limited series. And that’s not all: the series also follows in its predecessor’s footsteps with a world premiere at Cannes this year before it hits HBO.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mormons#Book Of Mormon
Primetimer

The Kardashians Crash April's Streaming Power Rankings

At the end of each month, Primetimer's Joe Reid surveys the undulating fortunes of the eight major streaming platforms for our Streaming Power Rankings. A pair of strong series launches saw HBO Max top March's streaming power rankings, but while Netflix licked its chops over declining subscriber numbers, Andrew Garfield, Nicole Kidman, and the Kardashians helped propel other streamers to the top spots this month.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Paramount+ orders a Waco sequel series starring John Leguizamo, David Costabile and J. Smith Cameron

A follow-up to the 2018 Waco series starring Taylor Kitsch as Branch Davidians leader David Koresh, American Tragedies: Waco – The Trials -- which is expected to premiere in 2023 to coincide with the 30th anniversary of the Waco tragedy -- will "explore the wide-ranging fallout following these events and the uneven scales of justice the surviving Branch Davidians faced," per Deadline. "It will also delve into how the horrific events fueled the emerging ‘Patriot’ movement, which ultimately led to the most destructive act of domestic terrorism in U.S. history – the Oklahoma City bombing." Leguizamo will reprise his role as Jacob Vasquez, an ATF agent who worked undercover during the lead up to Waco. Costabile will play the judge who oversees the trial of the Branch Davidians charged with conspiracy to murder federal agents and Cameron will play Lois Roden, the leader and Prophetess of the Branch Davidians. John Hoogenakker, Keean Johnson and Abbey Lee will also star.
PARAMOUNT, CA
Primetimer

How ‘Format Creep’ Become a Hallmark of Peak TV

That ths month's series finale of Killing Eve was poorly received wasn't exactly a surprise. Most viewers seem to agree that the show had been on a steady decline ever since its highly acclaimed debut season. Even still, Killing Eve managed to disappoint fans and critics in a particularly acute way, with the Twitter/Tumblr hordes raising holy hell about how the show did their star-crossed lesbian lovers dirty, while critics lined up to decry the show's shoddy and cliched wrap-up. Variety called it a "total betrayal". Vulture deemed it cruel.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Primetimer

The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe

Netflix returns to the well today with its latest high-concept game show and a new documentary looking at Marilyn Monroe's life in the period just before her death. Also: Barry Levinson and Ben Foster dramatize the true story of Auschwitz survivor Harry Haft, Netflix bows a sequel to erotic thriller 365 Days, and Disney animators teach viewers how to draw Olaf, Captain Hook, and other iconic characters. Here’s what’s new and noteworthy on TV this Wednesday:
MOVIES
Primetimer

Josh Charles: Aaron Sorkin's dialogue isn't as fun to deliver as it looks

Asked by Esquire if receiving a Sorkin script is "like Christmas morning," the former Sports Night star responded: "Eh," adding: "Well, I mean, that's going to sound wrong. Let me say that clearly. Yes, doing (Sports Night), there were certain scripts that were absolutely mind-blowing. The man has a gift. No one would dispute that he has an incredible gift for writing. But I don't know if it's like… I wouldn't look at every one and open it up like it was Christmas. Everybody's human and some are better than others." Charles says Sorkin's dialogue "works incredibly well," but "Aaron's stuff even sings more" when it's handled by an acclaimed director like David Fincher, Warren Beatty or Rob Reiner. "When you're doing a steady diet of it I think it feels a little self-conscious to me, honestly. I find it very aware of itself," says Charles, adding: "I feel like you always notice the writer's in the room, and I acknowledge that there's a brilliance in that. He has a gift and it's remarkable. But when you're performing it, at least on a television show where it's a weekly thing, I found that tricky. I find it very self-conscious if you want to know the truth. So there, I said it. Sorry to burst your bubble."
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
29K+
Followers
22K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy