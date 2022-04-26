Why Ruth is Ozark's Actual Tragic Hero

AMC made a deal to secure the rights to 18 of the Anne Rice novels in “The Vampire Chronicles” and “Lives of Mayfair Witches” series. This means there is plenty of source material for multiple horror shows if the network wants to keep them going for years to come. Many of these shows could feature Sam Reid‘s latest incarnation of the beloved vampire character, Lestat, that was previously played by Tom Cruise in the 1994 movie adaptation of “Interview With The Vampire” and Stuart Townsend in the long-forgotten “Queen of The Damned” that featured the late singer Aaliyah as an ancient vampire that is resurrected.

TV SERIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO