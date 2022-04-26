ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Central-Current Conditions

KULR8
 1 day ago

————— City/Town, State;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity...

www.kulr8.com

Comments / 0

Related
WIBW

KU men’s hoops adds Topeka to barnstorming tour

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The recently crowned national champs will stop in Topeka Friday, April 29 as part of their barnstorming tour. KU’s celebration tour launched Saturday in Wichita. “What an unbelievable turnout there was in Wichita this past Saturday,” KU senior Mitch Lightfoot said. “Thank you for the...
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Kansas college looking into alleged water cooler tampering

LINDSBORG, Kan. (AP) – Bethany College is investigating an allegation someone associated with its baseball program deliberately contaminated a water cooler used by its opponent this past weekend. Athletic director Laura Moreno confirmed the investigation Monday and declined further comment. Kansas Wesleyan University athletic director Steve Wilson said a KWU player or staff member discovered a foreign […]
TOPEKA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy