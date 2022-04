Netflix has reportedly canceled a planned Will Smith movie as the actor's future continues to look uncertain following his notorious Oscars slap. The world wasn't really crying out for a sequel to Bright, an OK-ish 2017 action flick about the LAPD fighting elves and orcs, so it's hard to say whether this reported move by Netflix is a direct response to the Oscars incident. In March, Smith slapped Academy Awards presenter Chris Rock on stage after Rock made a joke about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. The Fresh Prince, Bad Boys and Independence Day star won his first Oscar for his latest film King Richard, but resigned from the Academy and has been banned from the Oscars for 10 years because of the slap.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 4 DAYS AGO