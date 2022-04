Carlo Ancelotti is pleased to have proved doubters wrong but will not regard Real Madrid’s Champions League campaign as a success unless they reach the final.The 13-time European champions were not thought to be among the competition’s favourites at the start of the season.They have since come through a group featuring Italian champions Inter Milan and seen off the much-fancied Paris St Germain and last year’s winners Chelsea to reach the last four.With the Spanish giants also on the brink of regaining the LaLiga crown, they are in good shape as they face Manchester City for a place in next...

SOCCER ・ 1 DAY AGO