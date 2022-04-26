ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas County, TX

‘Serial killer’ who ‘killed 18 older women’ goes back on trial in Texas

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fEl5o_0fKEgfwr00

The retrial of a man charged with killing 18 older women in the Dallas area of Texas over a two-year span has begun.

The first jury to hear a case against Billy Chemirmir, 49, could not agree on a verdict last autumn.

The start of the fresh trial was delayed by several hours after a juror did not show up on time.

Chemirmir faces life in prison without parole if he is convicted of capital murder in the March 2018 smothering of 81-year-old Lu Thi Harris.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ibKxa_0fKEgfwr00
Prosecutor Glen Fitzmartin delivers his opening statement (Shafkat Anowar/The Dallas Morning News/AP) (AP)

Chemirmir’s lawyer entered a not guilty plea for him on Monday. Chemirmir has maintained his innocence.

Though Chemirmir is only being tried in connection with Ms Harris’ death, prosecutor Glen Fitzmartin told jurors during his opening statements they will also hear evidence that Chemirmir attacked 91-year-old Mary Annis Bartel the day before Ms Harris was killed and that he killed 87-year-old Mary Brooks about six weeks earlier.

“These are some of the most vulnerable people that we have in our community — three elderly women,” Mr Fitzmartin said.

Chemirmir faces capital murder charges in all 18 of the women’s deaths — 13 in Dallas County and five in nearby Collin County. However, he is currently only scheduled to stand trial in the death of Ms Harris. Dallas County district attorney John Creuzot, who is not seeking the death penalty for Ms Harris’ killing, said he plans to try Chemirmir for at least one more death, though he has not said whose.

The defence declined to make an opening statement on Monday.

Chemirmir was arrested after Ms Bartel said a man forced his way into her apartment at an independent living community for older people and held a pillow over her face.

Mr Fitzmartin said that after the attack on Ms Bartel, police found that a few days before there had been a report of a suspicious person at the independent living centre where she lived. A registration plate then led officers to Chemirmir.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27ABeX_0fKEgfwr00
Prosecutor Glen Fitzmartin, right, shows a photo of a jewellery box as state exhibits to Detective Carlos Harrell, of the Plano Police Department, during the retrial of Billy Chemirmir (Shafkat Anowar/The Dallas Morning News/AP) (AP)

Detectives testified about going to his nearby apartment complex, watching as he drove into the car park. Detectives said he threw items into a bin and then, as they got him out of his vehicle, he was holding jewellery and cash in his hand.

Police said a large red jewellery box found in the bin contained documents that led them to Ms Harris’ home, where the widow was found dead in her bedroom with lipstick smeared on her pillow.

Mr Fitzmartin said evidence will show that about two hours before, Chemirmir was found with Ms Harris’ items, including her house keys. They had both been at the same Walmart supermarket.

Mr Fitzmartin said evidence will show that Chemirmir listed jewellery that belonged to Ms Bartel and Ms Brooks on an online selling site. He said Ms Brooks and Chemirmir were also at the same Walmart prior to her death.

“All of this evidence is going to be overwhelming for you all,” Mr Fitzmartin said.

As in the first trial, jurors were shown a taped deposition with Ms Bartel, who died in 2020. She said on the day she was attacked, she had opened her door after hearing an “insistent” knocking and immediately fixated on green rubber gloves the person was wearing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LLio6_0fKEgfwr00
203rd District Court Judge Raquel “Rocky” Jones stands up to exit the court during a recess (Shafkat Anowar/The Dallas Morning News/AP) (AP)

Ms Bartel said she tried to push the door shut but was overpowered. “He said: ‘Don’t fight me, lie on the bed,’” she said. She said her attacker “slammed” the pillow to her face and used “all his weight to keep me from breathing”.

Ms Bartel, who lost consciousness during the attack and later discovered she was missing her wedding band, diamond engagement ring and other jewellery, said she could not remember details about the appearance of the man who attacked her.

The number of people Chemirmir was accused of killing grew after his arrest, with most of the families of his alleged victims only learning months or years after their loved one’s death that authorities believed they had been killed.

Most of the people Chemirmir is accused of killing were found dead in their apartments at independent living communities for older people, where he allegedly forced his way in or posed as a handyman. He is also accused of killing women in private homes, including the widow of a man he had cared for in his job as an at-home carer.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Five police officers could face the sack over Bianca Williams stop and search

Five police officers could face the sack over the stop and search of two athletes who were driving through London with their baby. Watchdog the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said on Wednesday that an acting police sergeant and four police constables will all face a gross misconduct disciplinary hearing over the incident involving British sprinter Bianca Williams and her partner Ricardo Dos Santos.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
County
Dallas County, TX
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Dallas County, TX
Crime & Safety
The Independent

Retrial to begin in Texas for man charged with killing 18

The retrial of a man charged with killing 18 older women in the Dallas area over a two-year span is set to begin Monday, after the first jury to hear a case against him deadlocked.Billy Chemirmir, 49, faces life in prison without parole if he's convicted of capital murder in the smothering of 81-year-old Lu Thi Harris. Prosecutors have said he followed the widow home from Walmart, killed her, and stole her jewelry and cash.Chemirmir faces capital murder charges in all 18 of the women's deaths — 13 in Dallas County and five in nearby Collin County. However, he's...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mary Brooks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Serial Killer#Older Women#Prison#Police#Violent Crime
The Independent

How one serial killer evaded capture for more than three decades with a quiet, farmers-market life

No one expects to meet a serial killer at a farmers’ market.Countless Midwestern customers, however, did exactly that.Shockwaves were sent through communities across several states on Tuesday when police released the name of a suspect in the rapes and murders of at least three women in the late 1980s. They identified Harry Edward Greenwell, who died in 2013 in Iowa at the age of 68, as the man they believe to be the “I-65 Killer” or “Days Inn Killer”, as the previously unknown assailant had been nicknamed when he killed three young, female motel clerks more than 30 years ago.Speaking...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AL.com

3 Oklahoma sisters get federal prison for elaborate plan to ambush, kill Florida couple in Alabama

Three Oklahama sisters have been sentenced to federal prison for plotting to kill to a man and his wife outside a rural Walker County convenience store nearly three years ago. Tierzah Mapson, 29, Elisa Mapson, 25, and Charis Mapson, 33, devised an elaborate conspiracy that read like a made-for-television movie with binoculars, disguises, secret campsites, “good luck beads” and lies – lots of them. The plan, according to FBI authorities, was to coax the father of Tierzah Mapson’s baby and his new wife to Alabama to meet at a place under the guise of a visitation exchange but instead to shoot and kill them.
WALKER COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walmart
BigCountryHomepage

Three more arrested in capital murder investigation

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) has made three additional arrests on the ongoing capital murder investigation of a 37-year-old man. Nallely Belmares, Josias Hernandez and Juan Duñes were arrested in connection to the kidnapping and murder of Teodoro Martinez. According to a post by Sheriff Eddie Guerra, the three […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
Sand Hills Express

MS-13 gang leader sentenced to life in prison

▶ Watch Video: The history of MS-13, from El Salvador to the U.S. A leader of MS-13 has been sentenced to life in prison after being convicted last year of multiple charges, including murder and conspiracy to commit murder, the Department of Justice announced Friday. MS-13, or La Mara Salvatrucha, is one of the largest gangs in the world and has been referred to by former Attorney General Bill Barr as “a death cult.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
131K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy