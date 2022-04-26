Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 5' game

Here are the Powerball winning numbers for Saturday, April 23, 2022;. The jackpot was an estimated $400 million with a cash option of $240.8 million, according to the Powerball website. There are now three chances to win the Powerball each week – Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. The Powerball has...
Powerball kicked off its 30th birthday week Monday night with a $352.5 million jackpot, the second-largest for the game this year. The estimated cash payout was roughly $210 million. The winning numbers were: 8-33-55-59-62 and the Powerball was 18. The Power Play was 2x. Nobody drew all six winning numbers,...
Are you tonight’s lucky winner? It’s time to grab those tickets and check your numbers. Someone in the state of Minnesota has all the numbers from Tuesday’s $106 million Mega Millions jackpot. There are also four match five winners in Florida, Maryland, and two from New Jersey.
April 8 (UPI) -- An unidentified woman from South Carolina stopped by a convenience store to buy candy and purchased a scratch-off lottery that earned her $375,000. The woman had selected the Mighty Jumbo Bucks ticket and scratched it off back at home. The ticket had the word "jumbo" along...
Fans of Mega Millions the multi-state lottery game must be rubbing their eyes in disbelief a little this morning. The game's top prize has been won by a single ticket in consecutive drawings. Last Tuesday we told you of a single ticket laying claim to a jackpot of $106 million dollars. This past Friday night, lightning struck again in the form of yet another big money winner.
ONE lucky person could instantly get super-rich thanks to Friday's Mega Millions. Friday's Mega Millions lottery has $22million on the line, with $12.9million as the cash option. Mega Millions numbers are drawn every Tuesday and Friday, at 11pm ET. Friday's lottery comes ahead of Saturday's Powerball. Powerball drawings take place...
A NORTH Carolina woman has just scored her second lottery win, but she's not done playing just yet. Judy Mashburn, 57, won a Cash 5 jackpot back in 2008, and this year, she doubled that. This year, Mashburn collected a total of $700,000 off of a $10 Scorching Hot 7's...
THE NATIONAL Lottery results are in and it's time to find out who has won a life-changing amount of money tonight (April 20, 2022). Could tonight's jackpot of £5million see you handing in your notice, jetting off to the Bahamas or driving a new Porsche off a garage forecourt?
An Iowa man won $1m on the state’s lottery and came within one number of winning a share of a $20m jackpot after a store clerk made a mistake with his ticket. Josh Buster, 40, said he bought the Mega Millions ticket on Friday in West Burlington and believed an error was responsible for the win, according to an Iowa Lottery press release.He said the clerk at an MK Mini Mart printed only one play on his ticket when he had asked for five. The clerk then printed four other plays on a second ticket. “I feel like that changed...
FEELING lucky? If so, you might want to think about buying a lottery ticket. The Powerball jackpot is up to an estimated $454million after nobody took home the grand prize in Monday's drawing. The estimated cash value of the prize after taxes is $271.9million. As you cook up your lucky...
NEW YOR (WWTI) — New Yorkers will have the opportunity to take home a life-changing amount of money on Saturday night. The New York Powerball jackpot has reached $400 million for the April 23 drawing. The drawing is scheduled to take place at 10:59 p.m. on Saturday night. To play, residents can choose five numbers […]
