Pico Rivera, CA

California mom fatally stabs family’s pit bulls after they attack 1-year-old daughter

By Patrick Reilly
New York Post
 1 day ago

A California mother fatally stabbed her family’s pit bulls after the dogs attacked her one-year-old daughter and other family members on Sunday night, a report said.

The two dogs attacked the toddler when she started crying at the family’s home in Pico Rivera, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department told KABC.

The girl suffered a fractured hip and bites to her left leg, shoulder and ear, before the dogs attacked her mother as she tried to stop the attack. The mother was bit on her lip and face near her eye, cops said.

The toddler’s grandmother, Margaret Ann Morales said she was in bed at the time when she heard her family members screaming.

“I walked into the kitchen and that’s when I (saw)…my two daughters and my son on the floor trying to get the dogs off,” she told the outlet.

The pit bulls attacked the toddler when she started crying at the family’s home.

“Finally my daughter got up … and that’s when I [saw] my granddaughter. I [saw] the dog was latched on her left leg. That’s when I had to actually get my hand into his jaws and open them up and that’s when he released her.”

Pit Bulls toddler victum

Morales and her other daughter also suffered some injuries as the dogs continued to attack until the toddler’s mother grabbed a knife and stabbed both of the dogs, killing them.

All four relatives were taken to the hospital.

The dogs had been raised by the family since they were puppies, and were around three and a half years old, KABC reported.

