Geneva County, AL

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Geneva by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-26 01:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving,...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Northwest Plateau by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 09:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-29 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Fire Weather Watch. Target Area: Northwest Plateau RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM MDT TODAY FOR THE NORTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL HIGHLANDS, MIDDLE RIO GRANDE VALLEY AND NORTHWEST PLATEAU DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR ALL AREAS EXCEPT THE NORTHWEST PLATEAU AND NORTH CENTRAL MOUNTAINS DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE FIRE WEATHER WATCH HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH EARLY EVENING FOR ALL AREAS DUE TO STRONG TO VERY STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVELY HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE .Strong southwest winds will combine with decreasing relative humidity values over portions of western and central New Mexico today to create critical fire weather conditions. In addition, isolated dry thunderstorms are possible. Fair to poor relative humidity recoveries tonight will precede very dry and windy conditions Thursday for all but the northwest plateau and north central mountains. A strong system moving east through the Central and Northern Rockies Friday will likely result in another round of critical fire weather conditions for all areas. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a Fire Weather Watch...which is in effect from Friday morning through Friday evening. * AREA AND TIMING...Northwest Plateau from late morning to early evening today. A Fire Weather Watch is in effect Friday morning through evening. * 20 FOOT WINDS...Southwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph both today and Friday. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...5 to 9 percent. * IMPACTS...Outdoor burning should not be done. Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
MCKINLEY COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Hardin, Marshall, Poweshiek by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 03:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-27 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Hardin; Marshall; Poweshiek FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Hardin, Marshall, and Poweshiek Counties. * WHEN...To 8 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost may damage sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
HARDIN COUNTY, IA
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Central Cook, Ford, Iroquois, La Salle, Livingston by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 03:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-27 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Central Cook; Ford; Iroquois; La Salle; Livingston FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Indiana, Benton County. In Illinois, Central Cook, La Salle, Ford, Livingston and Iroquois Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
COOK COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Mayaguez and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 07:00:00 Expires: 2022-04-29 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Mayaguez and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of Rincon and Aguada. * WHEN...From Thursday morning through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-27 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring or are imminent. A combination of strong winds and low relative humidities can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Please notify field crews of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau; Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264 RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR NORTHERN ARIZONA * AFFECTED AREA...Locations near Buffalo Pass, Dilkon, Ganado, Kykotsmovi and Window Rock. * WINDS...Southwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 8 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low humidity can cause fire to rapidly grow in size and intensity before first responders can contain them.
APACHE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Bond, Clinton, Fayette, Greene, Jersey, Macoupin, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 03:33:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-27 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Bond; Clinton; Fayette; Greene; Jersey; Macoupin; Madison; Marion; Monroe; Montgomery; Randolph; St. Clair; Washington FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 35 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Illinois. Portions of southeast Missouri. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.
BOND COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Citrus, Coastal Hernando, Coastal Levy, Inland Citrus by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 07:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-27 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Coastal Citrus; Coastal Hernando; Coastal Levy; Inland Citrus; Inland Hernando; Inland Levy; Sumter PATCHY DENSE FOG WILL AFFECT CITRUS...SUMTER...HERNANDO AND LEVY COUNTIES At 703 AM EDT, satellite imagery and surface observations indicate fog is reducing visibilities to 1/2 mile or less at times. Locations impacted include Spring Hill, Brooksville, Inverness, Wildwood, Williston, Bushnell, Chiefland, Bronson, Homosassa Springs, Beverly Hills, Williston Highlands, East Bronson, Inverness Airport, South Brooksville, Black Diamond, North Brooksville, Williston Municipal Airport, Hill n Dale, Crystal River Airport and Manattee Road. Motorists should be prepared for sudden changes in visibility. Use low beam headlights, reduce your speed, and maintain a safe distance between your vehicle and the one ahead of you.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for East Central Plains, Northeast Highlands, Northeast Plains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 09:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-29 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Fire Weather Watch. Target Area: East Central Plains; Northeast Highlands; Northeast Plains RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM MDT TODAY FOR THE NORTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL HIGHLANDS, MIDDLE RIO GRANDE VALLEY AND NORTHWEST PLATEAU DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR ALL AREAS EXCEPT THE NORTHWEST PLATEAU AND NORTH CENTRAL MOUNTAINS DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE FIRE WEATHER WATCH HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH EARLY EVENING FOR ALL AREAS DUE TO STRONG TO VERY STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVELY HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE .Strong southwest winds will combine with decreasing relative humidity values over portions of western and central New Mexico today to create critical fire weather conditions. In addition, isolated dry thunderstorms are possible. Fair to poor relative humidity recoveries tonight will precede very dry and windy conditions Thursday for all but the northwest plateau and north central mountains. A strong system moving east through the Central and Northern Rockies Friday will likely result in another round of critical fire weather conditions for all areas. FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a Fire Weather Watch...which is in effect from Friday morning through Friday evening. * AREA AND TIMING...Northeast Highlands; East Central and Northeast Plains Thursday and Friday afternoons. * 20 FOOT WINDS...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph Thursday. Stronger winds are forecast for Friday. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Ranging from 5 to 10 percent. * IMPACTS...Outdoor burning should not be done. Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
COLFAX COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Sandia Manzano And Gallinas Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 13:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-28 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Fire Weather Watch. Target Area: Sandia Manzano And Gallinas Mountains RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM MDT TODAY FOR THE NORTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL HIGHLANDS, MIDDLE RIO GRANDE VALLEY AND NORTHWEST PLATEAU DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR ALL AREAS EXCEPT THE NORTHWEST PLATEAU AND NORTH CENTRAL MOUNTAINS DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE FIRE WEATHER WATCH HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH EARLY EVENING FOR ALL AREAS DUE TO STRONG TO VERY STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVELY HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE .Strong southwest winds will combine with decreasing relative humidity values over portions of western and central New Mexico today to create critical fire weather conditions. In addition, isolated dry thunderstorms are possible. Fair to poor relative humidity recoveries tonight will precede very dry and windy conditions Thursday for all but the northwest plateau and north central mountains. A strong system moving east through the Central and Northern Rockies Friday will likely result in another round of critical fire weather conditions for all areas. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a Red Flag Warning...which is in effect from 11 AM this morning to 7 PM MDT this evening. A Fire Weather Watch has also been issued for Thursday afternoon. This Fire Weather Watch is in effect from Friday morning through Friday evening. * AREA AND TIMING...Sandia, Manzano and Gallinas Mountains today from 11 AM MDT through 7 PM MDT. A Fire Weather Watch is in effect both Thursday and Friday. * 20 FOOT WINDS...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph today and Thursday with stronger winds possible Friday. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Ranging from 5 to 10 percent. * IMPACTS...Outdoor burning should not be done. Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Middle Rio Grande Valley, Northwest Highlands by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-27 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Fire Weather Watch. Target Area: Middle Rio Grande Valley; Northwest Highlands; West Central Highlands RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM MDT TODAY FOR THE NORTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL HIGHLANDS, MIDDLE RIO GRANDE VALLEY AND NORTHWEST PLATEAU DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR ALL AREAS EXCEPT THE NORTHWEST PLATEAU AND NORTH CENTRAL MOUNTAINS DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE FIRE WEATHER WATCH HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH EARLY EVENING FOR ALL AREAS DUE TO STRONG TO VERY STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVELY HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE .Strong southwest winds will combine with decreasing relative humidity values over portions of western and central New Mexico today to create critical fire weather conditions. In addition, isolated dry thunderstorms are possible. Fair to poor relative humidity recoveries tonight will precede very dry and windy conditions Thursday for all but the northwest plateau and north central mountains. A strong system moving east through the Central and Northern Rockies Friday will likely result in another round of critical fire weather conditions for all areas. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a Fire Weather Watch...which is in effect from Friday morning through Friday evening. * AREA AND TIMING...Northwest and West Central Highlands, as well as the Middle Rio Grande Valley, from late morning through early evening today. A Fire Weather Watch is in effect Thursday and Friday. * 20 FOOT WINDS...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph today and Thursday. Stronger winds are possible Friday. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Ranging from 5 to 10 percent. * IMPACTS... Outdoor burning should not be done. Any fires that develop will spread rapidly and will be hard to control.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Genesee, Northern Erie, Southern Erie, Wyoming by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 04:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-27 07:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Genesee; Northern Erie; Southern Erie; Wyoming SNOW SHOWERS WILL CREATE SLIPPERY SPOTS ON ROADS EARLY THIS MORNING Numerous snow showers will continue into the morning commute. Snow accumulations of up to two inches are possible across higher terrain by the time the snow begins to taper off by mid to late morning. A coating to a half inch of accumulation is possible at lower elevations. Although most of the snow accumulation will be on grassy surfaces, the snow could cause slippery spots to develop on elevated surfaces such as bridges and overpasses, as well as untreated roads. This may especially be the case along Routes 219 and 400. In addition, visibility could reduce rapidly during any heavier snow shower. Use caution if traveling this morning. Give yourself extra time to reach your destination.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for North Fork, Paradox Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-28 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: North Fork; Paradox Valley RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR COLORADO FIRE WEATHER ZONES 290 AND 292, AS WELL AS ZONE 207 BELOW 7000 FEET RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT THURSDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR COLORADO FIRE WEATHER ZONES 290 AND 292, AS WELL AS ZONE 207 BELOW 7000 FEET FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR COLORADO FIRE WEATHER ZONES 290 AND 292, AS WELL AS ZONE 207 BELOW 7000 FEET RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 290 AND 292 RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT THURSDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 290 AND 292 FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 290 AND 292 The National Weather Service in Grand Junction has issued a Red Flag Warning for gusty winds, low relative humidity and dry fuels, which is in effect from noon to 9 PM MDT Thursday. The Fire Weather Watch for Thursday is no longer in effect. A Fire Weather Watch has also been issued for gusty winds, low relative humidity and dry fuels from Friday morning through Friday evening. In addition, a Red Flag Warning remains in effect from noon today to 8 pm MDT this evening. * AFFECTED AREA...In Colorado, Fire Weather Zone 290 Paradox Valley Forecast Area and Fire Weather Zone 292 North Fork Forecast Area. * WINDS...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...8 to 13 percent. * IMPACTS...Conditions will become favorable for easy ignition and rapid spread of fires due to low relative humidity and strong gusty winds.
DELTA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Marion, Eastern Marion, Eastern Putnam, Western Marion by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-27 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Marion; Eastern Marion; Eastern Putnam; Western Marion; Western Putnam AREAS OF LOCALLY DENSE FOG POSSIBLE EARLY THIS MORNING Areas of fog are developing early this morning across portions of inland north central Florida. Some locations experience locally dense fog at times, with visibilities as low as one quarter mile around the Ocala area along I-75 and east towards Palatka until 9AM this morning.
MARION COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 03:02:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Borden, Chinati Mountains, Davis Mountains, Glasscock, Howard by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Borden; Chinati Mountains; Davis Mountains; Glasscock; Howard; Marfa Plateau; Mitchell; Pecos; Reagan; Scurry; Upton FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 15% OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS OF 15 MPH OR MORE, AND VERY HIGH FIRE DANGER FOR MUCH OF WEST TEXAS AND SOUTHEASTERN NEW MEXICO FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 15% OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS OF 15 MPH OR MORE, AND VERY HIGH FIRE DANGER FOR MUCH OF WEST TEXAS AND SOUTHEASTERN NEW MEXICO FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 15% OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS OF 15 MPH OR MORE, AND VERY HIGH FIRE DANGER FOR MUCH OF WEST TEXAS AND SOUTHEASTERN NEW MEXICO * AFFECTED AREA...Borden, Scurry, Howard, Mitchell, Glasscock, Upton, Reagan, Pecos, Chinati Mountains, Marfa Plateau and Davis Mountains. * TIMING...Friday morning through Friday evening. * WINDS...West 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 5 percent. * RFTI...4 or near critical. * IMPACTS...Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires.
BORDEN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-28 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring or are imminent. A combination of strong winds and low relative humidities can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Please notify field crews of this Red Flag Warning. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are possible. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Please notify field crews of this Fire Weather Watch. Target Area: Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County; Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR EAST-CENTRAL ARIZONA FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR NORTHERN ARIZONA * AFFECTED AREA...Locations near Eagar-Springerville, Holbrook, Saint Johns, Snowflake-Taylor and Winslow. * WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 8 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low humidity can cause fire to rapidly grow in size and intensity before first responders can contain them.
APACHE COUNTY, AZ

