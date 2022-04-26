Dense Fog Advisory issued for Geneva by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 13:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-28 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Fire Weather Watch. Target Area: Sandia Manzano And Gallinas Mountains RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM MDT TODAY FOR THE NORTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL HIGHLANDS, MIDDLE RIO GRANDE VALLEY AND NORTHWEST PLATEAU DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR ALL AREAS EXCEPT THE NORTHWEST PLATEAU AND NORTH CENTRAL MOUNTAINS DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE FIRE WEATHER WATCH HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH EARLY EVENING FOR ALL AREAS DUE TO STRONG TO VERY STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVELY HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE .Strong southwest winds will combine with decreasing relative humidity values over portions of western and central New Mexico today to create critical fire weather conditions. In addition, isolated dry thunderstorms are possible. Fair to poor relative humidity recoveries tonight will precede very dry and windy conditions Thursday for all but the northwest plateau and north central mountains. A strong system moving east through the Central and Northern Rockies Friday will likely result in another round of critical fire weather conditions for all areas. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a Red Flag Warning...which is in effect from 11 AM this morning to 7 PM MDT this evening. A Fire Weather Watch has also been issued for Thursday afternoon. This Fire Weather Watch is in effect from Friday morning through Friday evening. * AREA AND TIMING...Sandia, Manzano and Gallinas Mountains today from 11 AM MDT through 7 PM MDT. A Fire Weather Watch is in effect both Thursday and Friday. * 20 FOOT WINDS...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph today and Thursday with stronger winds possible Friday. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Ranging from 5 to 10 percent. * IMPACTS...Outdoor burning should not be done. Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM ・ 4 HOURS AGO