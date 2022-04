After a 9-0 loss to Marquette Catholic brought Father McGivney to 1-3, the Griffins had a team meeting. In that meeting, they discussed how the team can become closer and make each other better. Since that meeting, The Griffins have rattled off 16 wins in a row, including Saturday's 12-1 win over Macomb. The 16-game winning streak is an ongoing program record.

ALTON, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO