DIRTT Environmental Solutions opened a new location this winter at 6105 Tennyson Parkway, Ste. 100, Plano, in the Legacy West Business District. The industrialized construction company works with organizations along with construction and design leaders to build high-performing, adaptable workplace, educational and health care spaces, according to a press release from the company. It selected Dallas as its co-headquarters. The company, which started in 2003 in the city of Calgary in the Canadian province of Alberta, has grown to more than 900 employees, according to the release. DIRTT will share executive leadership, sales operations and other corporate functions between its Calgary and Dallas locations.

PLANO, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO