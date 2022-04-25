ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Taylor Ward's new leadoff spot leads to two homers in Angels' win over Guardians

By Mike DiGiovanna
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tQWOF_0fKEZNMG00

The Angels moved Taylor Ward into the leadoff spot Monday night, believing the table-setting skills he displayed while accumulating a .528 on-base percentage and 10 walks in his first eight games would be a good fit ahead of Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout in the lineup.

Ward apparently missed the memo.

“Yeah, they didn’t clarify that,” Ward said, when reminded that a leadoff hitter’s job is to get on base. “Maybe tomorrow.”

Ward smacked a solo home run to right-center field in the fifth inning and a two-run shot to left-center in the seventh to lead the Angels to a 3-0 victory over the Cleveland Guardians in a brisk 2 hours and 22 minutes before a crowd of 23,099 in Angel Stadium.

“I just wanted him to get on base,” Angels manager Joe Maddon said. “I said nothing about cleaning them up.”

The Angels took a 1-0 lead in the fifth when Ward hit a full-count fastball from Shane Bieber, the 2020 American League Cy Young Award winner, off the high wall in right-center field for a solo homer, the ball barely clearing the glove of leaping center fielder Myles Straw.

Max Stassi led off the seventh with a single and took second on Tyler Wade’s sacrifice bunt. Ward then worked another full count from Bieber before tearing into an 85-mph cut-fastball that was right over the heart of the plate.

“It’s cool — honestly, I had no idea,” Ward said of his first career multihomer game. “I just found two barrels and got lucky with it.”

Maddon and pitcher Michael Lorenzen, who fought through control problems to throw six shutout innings in which he allowed three hits, struck out three and walked four, said Ward’s success has little to do with luck.

“It's incredible,” Lorenzen said. “His at-bats are some of the best I've ever seen, to be honest. Even in spring training, his takes were incredible. If I were to start hitting again, I'd probably try to be like him. It’s been a huge eye-opener for me to watch him go about his business.”

Ward was a first-round pick of the Angels in 2015, but he bounced between triple A and the big leagues from 2018-2021, playing in only 159 games for the Angels. But he has always shown good plate discipline, and he has grown even more comfortable going deeper into counts.

“He's had a really good track record historically,” Maddon said. “The thing is, it doesn't bother him [to go deep into counts]. He's just looking for good pitches to hit. Bieber got him to chase a couple of early, which you don't normally see him do, but then he eventually figured him out.

“But the count doesn't matter. He's gonna get that same A hack off, and he's going to normally lay off the bad pitches and swing at the good ones, and that's what he did tonight.”

After Ward’s first homer, Cleveland threatened in the top of the sixth when Amed Rosario led off with a double off the left-center field wall and Jose Ramirez walked.

But Lorenzen rebounded from a three-ball count to strike out Franmil Reyes with a nasty full-count, 93-mph sinker, the Guardians designated hitter smashing his bat into the ground in frustration, and got Josh Naylor to ground sharply to shortstop Wade, who started an inning-ending double play.

“Yeah, you can't allow that to turn into a bigger inning,” Lorenzen said. “So I just I trusted my sinker and I just kept throwing it to Franmil, and thankfully I was able to get the strikeout.”

The Angels failed to cash in on Mike Trout’s leadoff check-swing triple that snuck by first baseman Owen Miller and rolled down the right-field line in the bottom of the sixth.

With the infield in, Jared Walsh and Anthony Rendon both grounded out to second, Trout holding at third. Matt Duffy walked and took second on a wild pitch, but Jo Adell popped out to first to end the inning.

But Ward gave the Angels more breathing room with his second homer, and Mike Mayers, Ryan Tepera and Raisel Iglesias each threw perfect relief innings to close out the win.

Ward also made a nice play in right field, ranging into the gap and toward the wall to catch Straw’s drive with a runner on first base and no outs in the third.

“I think that was a huge play in the game for me, as well, because that's probably a run, and it’s a 1-1 game, and you know the at-bats are going to be different,” Lorenzen said. “So Taylor, in more ways than one, won the game for us tonight.”

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 0

Related
numberfire.com

Jason Vosler batting eighth for Giants Sunday

The San Francisco Giants listed Jason Vosler as their starting third baseman for Sunday's game against the Washington Nationals. Vosler will bat eighth and cover third base while Wilmer Flores takes a crack at designated hitter, Darin Ruf moves to left field, Joc Pederson switches to right field, Luis Gonzalez shuffles to centerfield, and Mike Yastrzemski lands on the COVID list.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Hanser Alberto not in Dodgers' Monday lineup

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Hanser Alberto is sitting Monday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Alberto is being replaced at second base by Max Muncy versus Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly. In 13 plate appearances this season, Alberto has a .231 batting average with a .462 OPS and 2...
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anaheim, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Anaheim, CA
Sports
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Fans Help Padres Set Petco Park Attendance Record

The series finale between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres drew an announced attendance of 44,930, which was the largest crowd of the weekend at Petco Park. That mark also helped the Padres set a franchise record. The 133,856 total attendance represented the highest in Petco Park history...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Gavin Lux not in Dodgers' Sunday lineup

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Gavin Lux is sitting SUnday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Lux is being replaced at second base by Hanser Alberto versus Padres starter Sean Manaea. In 45 plate appearances this season, Lux has a .250 batting average with a .794 OPS, 1...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Max Muncy Wants to See a Change With Scoreboards

In an age of advanced statistics, scoreboards at stadiums are forever presenting new information. That is certainly the case at Petco Park, where the Padres often display some wild numbers out on their right-field scoreboard. That includes fWAR as well as batting average on balls in play. So when the Dodgers were in town this weekend, that was something new to see.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jo Adell
Person
Joe Maddon
Person
Max Stassi
Person
Taylor Ward
Person
Shohei Ohtani
Person
Anthony Rendon
Person
Ryan Tepera
Person
Amed Rosario
Person
Raisel Iglesias
Person
Tyler Wade
Person
Shane Bieber
Person
Mike Mayers
Person
Michael Lorenzen
Person
Myles Straw
Person
Mike Trout
Person
Matt Duffy
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Guardians’ hot-and-cold offense spoils Shane Bieber’s strong start in 3-0 loss to LA Angels

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Shane Bieber’s homecoming was spoiled Monday when the Guardians’ offense fell flat again, this time on the west coast against the Los Angeles Angels. Bieber, who grew up in nearby Laguna Hills, worked into the seventh inning and finished with six strikeouts on a season-high 100 pitches. He made mistakes on two-strike offerings to Angels leadoff batter Taylor Ward that Ward hit out of the park in the fifth and seventh.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Angels#The Cleveland Guardians#Multihomer
Yardbarker

Taylor Ward Pulled Off A Rare Feat Against Shane Bieber

When a pitcher is as good as Cleveland Guardians’ ace Shane Bieber, finding success against him is rare and challenging. Said pitcher will more often than not figure out a way to keep the opposition from having any success against him. But even somebody like Bieber has their weak...
CLEVELAND, OH
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Drop a Game in Arizona With Sloppy Defense

It never feels good to lose games, but dropping one to the lowly Diamondbacks hurts a little more. But that’s what the Dodgers did on Tuesday night despite jumping out to an early lead. Tony Gonsolon was cruising to start things off before running into a bunch of trouble in the 3rd inning.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
fantasypros.com

Connor Joe hits leadoff homer in Rockies loss to Phillies on Monday

Colorado Rockies DH Connor Joe went 1-for-4 at the plate on Monday, hitting a leadoff home run along with striking out once in the Rockies' 8-2 loss to the Phillies. Joe hit yet another leadoff home run this year as he is now at four so far this season which is good for 23rd in the league. The 29 year old is batting .322 so far this season and has an OPS of 1.039 which is good for 11th in the league. Joe is having his best season and it is just his third season in the MLB, managers should expect big things of the first basemen.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Fans Come Together to Fulfill Another Fans Wish

Dodgers fans have a knack for coming together for really good causes. We’ve seen it a lot over the years, with fans taking pages out of the players’ books and helping out the community around them. Fans in Los Angeles obviously know what guys like Clayton Kershaw, Justin Turner, and many others do for the city.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
290K+
Followers
60K+
Post
137M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy