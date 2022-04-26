BASEBALL HIGHS: Sixers rack up ten runs in 7th en route to 11-1 victory over UW Club Baseball

Although the Colorado Buffaloes and Colorado State Rams aren’t set to meet again on the gridiron until 2023, fans can rejoice in the fact that an earlier matchup between the two rivals will be taking place on the hardwood later this year.
According to college basketball analyst and bracketologist Rocco Miller, the Buffs and the Rams will be restarting a home-and-home series during the 2022-23 season, with the current date set for Dec. 8 in Boulder.
The two teams haven’t met in men’s basketball since 2019 when Colorado managed a 56-48 victory in Fort Collins. The Buffs currently hold an all-time record...
Comments / 0