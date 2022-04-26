ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange, CA

Dealing with Difficult Topics in the Classroom

 1 day ago

Open to full-time faculty and administrators who teach, this virtual workshop focuses on the learning consequences of human bias, limited cognitive load, and cultural differences. The bulk of this workshop examines the problems of thinking for yourself and creating structures for better discussions. We will also examine how to approach contentious...

Psych Centra

How to Build Your Self-Esteem

Most people experience twinges of low self-esteem now and then, but if it’s affecting your life, you can learn how to boost your confidence in a few simple ways. Do you constantly criticize yourself for things that you say or do or find that you say you say sorry a lot? Chances are, you may have low self-esteem.
hackernoon.com

How to Develop Interpersonal Skills for Collaborative Work

Interpersonal skills enable one person to interact with another and establish rapport. In other words, interpersonal skills are to connect and interact with others. Most people have specific interpersonal skills that enable them to get along with others. These skills are developed over the years through interaction with various people in the family, school, and professional life. Interpersonal skills are the ability to behave in a good way to other people. They are considered the ability to communicate with other people and work together. They are also known as social skills, which are not limited only to people; they are also important in communication, leadership, business, and other areas.
quickanddirtytips.com

Parenting With Somatic Mindfulness With Hakomi Therapist Karen Daley, LMFT

Did you know that understanding the natural sensations of your body can help you understand and regulate your emotions in times of conflict or stress? The same goes for helping to regulate your child's emotions, too. Dr. Nanika Coor interviews Karen Daley, LMFT about how the body-mind connection can help parents understand themselves and their children more deeply.
POZ

Learning From Love

My name is Leanna Kinney—soon to be Leanna Bryant. At the age of 18, just after my high school graduation, I joined the United States Navy, where I started my career in health care. I was lucky when it came to deciding what I wanted to do or be when I grew up. For as long as I can remember, I have always wanted to be a nurse and that is what I am today. I used to define myself as a divorced mother of two, with five wonderful stepchildren from a previous marriage, all of whom I adore. As I have grown, personally and professionally, how I define myself has also grown. Professionally, I am a registered nurse working in technology, leading a team of individuals through development, implementation, and innovation for one of the largest home health care providers in the United States. I am a woman, a mother, a sister, a daughter, a friend, a fiancé́ (soon to be wife) and so much more.
WASHINGTON, DC

