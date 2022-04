BMW M has been enjoying enormous success despite its decision to change what this skunkworks performance decision stands for by creating its first standalone car in decades, only for it to be an SUV. If that's not frustrating enough, the design cues are a slap in the face of the brand's true standalone M car. Worse still, BMW has now revealed its luxury range-toppers in the forms of the X7 and 7 Series, and although "full" M versions aren't happening for the moment, the M Performance-fettled models get M badges, M engines, M brakes, and now even quad-exit exhaust tips, as first seen on the E86 M Roadster, E85 M Coupe, E39 M5, and E46 M3. Is this a special circumstance just for high-end M Performance models, or is it becoming a rule?

CARS ・ 4 DAYS AGO