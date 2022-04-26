Vote now: Who should be this week’s SBLive Mississippi High School Athlete of the Week (Apr. 18-24)?

Here are the candidates for SBLive’s Mississippi High School Athlete of the Week for Apr. 18-24 as nominated by fans, readers and SBLive’s staff.

Here are the candidates for SBLive’s Mississippi High School Athlete of the Week for Apr. 18-24 as nominated by fans, readers and SBLive’s staff. Read through the nominees and cast your vote at the bottom of the page. Voting will conclude on Sunday at 11:59 p.m and the winner will be announced Monday, May 2nd. If you would like to nominate an athlete, please email athleteoftheweek@scorebooklive.com or tag us on Twitter or Instagram at @sblivems.

THIS WEEK’S MISSISSIPPI ATHLETE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES:

Conner McHenry, Saltillo baseball: The senior threw five perfect innings and struck out 10 batters to lift Saltillo to an 11-0 victory over Canton in game one of their first-round 5A series.

Marshall Phillips, Sumrall baseball: In four innings pitched, Phillips struck out five batters and only allowed two hits. At the plate, the senior went 2-for-2 with a double in Sumrall's 13-0 shutout win against Moss Point.

Jalen Jones, DeSoto Central boys track and field: Jones took home the 6A North State individual title in the 300 meter hurdles with a time of 41.68.

Michael Johnson, Jr., South Panola baseball: Johnson did a little bit of everything for the Tigers, pitching nearly nine innings, going 3-for-6 at the plate with an RBI, and providing a game-saving assist in extra innings to help South Panola rally past Starkville 6-5.

Jacob King, Germantown baseball: King hit a walk-off single to center to lift the Mavericks over Lewisburg, 4-3, in game two of the Class 6A first-round playoff series.

Dakota Jordan, Jackson Academy baseball: The Mississippi State commit broke Jackson Academy's home run record with his 12th and 13th shot of the year against Madison-Ridgeland Academy.

Cole Manuel, Clinton baseball: Manuel tossed a complete game shutout against Center Hill - allowing just one hit and striking out four batters to lift Clinton to a 4-0 win over Center Hill to force a game three in the opening round of the playoffs.

Kyndal Clark, Yazoo County softball: The junior had a double, a grand slam, six RBIs, scored two runs, and stole two bases against Ruleville.

Kaleigh Steverson, Germantown softball: The junior went 6-for-7 at the plate with a home run, two doubles, three singles, and had 4 RBIs across two round one playoff wins against Olive Branch.

Tacherria Lawson, Clinton girls track and field: Lawson won the 200 meter dash with a time of 25.77, securing the individual 6A North State title. Clinton girls and boys track and field also won team 6A North State Championships.

Adi Dueitt, New Hope softball: Dueitt recorded the win in the circle by striking out eight batters and only allowing five hits in an 11-4 senior night win over Amory.

Breelyn Cain, West Lauderdale softball: Cain took home the win in the circle for the Lady Knights - as the sophomore lasted eight innings, allowing only six hits and two runs, and struck out seven batters in a game two first-round playoff win over South Pontotoc.

Kinsley Cospelich, Gulfport softball: Cospelich recorded her 100th strikeout of the season in an 8-1 senior night win over East Central.

Lauren Brown, Caledonia softball: The junior tossed a no-hitter and struck out 10 batters in a 14-0 shutout playoff win against Yazoo City. In another playoff game last week, Brown went 3-for-4 at the plate with five RBIs. On the season, she has 44 strike outs in 54 innings pitched and a 6-1 record.