Amory, MS

Vote now: Who should be this week’s SBLive Mississippi High School Athlete of the Week (Apr. 18-24)?

By Paige Otto
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 1 day ago

Here are the candidates for SBLive's Mississippi High School Athlete of the Week for Apr. 18-24 as nominated by fans, readers and SBLive's staff.

Here are the candidates for SBLive’s Mississippi High School Athlete of the Week for Apr. 18-24 as nominated by fans, readers and SBLive’s staff. Read through the nominees and cast your vote at the bottom of the page. Voting will conclude on Sunday at 11:59 p.m and the winner will be announced Monday, May 2nd. If you would like to nominate an athlete, please email athleteoftheweek@scorebooklive.com or tag us on Twitter or Instagram at @sblivems.

THIS WEEK’S MISSISSIPPI ATHLETE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES:

Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes that receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.

Conner McHenry, Saltillo baseball: The senior threw five perfect innings and struck out 10 batters to lift Saltillo to an 11-0 victory over Canton in game one of their first-round 5A series.

Marshall Phillips, Sumrall baseball: In four innings pitched, Phillips struck out five batters and only allowed two hits. At the plate, the senior went 2-for-2 with a double in Sumrall's 13-0 shutout win against Moss Point.

Jalen Jones, DeSoto Central boys track and field: Jones took home the 6A North State individual title in the 300 meter hurdles with a time of 41.68.

Michael Johnson, Jr., South Panola baseball: Johnson did a little bit of everything for the Tigers, pitching nearly nine innings, going 3-for-6 at the plate with an RBI, and providing a game-saving assist in extra innings to help South Panola rally past Starkville 6-5.

Jacob King, Germantown baseball: King hit a walk-off single to center to lift the Mavericks over Lewisburg, 4-3, in game two of the Class 6A first-round playoff series.

Dakota Jordan, Jackson Academy baseball: The Mississippi State commit broke Jackson Academy's home run record with his 12th and 13th shot of the year against Madison-Ridgeland Academy.

Cole Manuel, Clinton baseball: Manuel tossed a complete game shutout against Center Hill - allowing just one hit and striking out four batters to lift Clinton to a 4-0 win over Center Hill to force a game three in the opening round of the playoffs.

Kyndal Clark, Yazoo County softball: The junior had a double, a grand slam, six RBIs, scored two runs, and stole two bases against Ruleville.

Kaleigh Steverson, Germantown softball: The junior went 6-for-7 at the plate with a home run, two doubles, three singles, and had 4 RBIs across two round one playoff wins against Olive Branch.

Tacherria Lawson, Clinton girls track and field: Lawson won the 200 meter dash with a time of 25.77, securing the individual 6A North State title. Clinton girls and boys track and field also won team 6A North State Championships.

Adi Dueitt, New Hope softball: Dueitt recorded the win in the circle by striking out eight batters and only allowing five hits in an 11-4 senior night win over Amory.

Breelyn Cain, West Lauderdale softball: Cain took home the win in the circle for the Lady Knights - as the sophomore lasted eight innings, allowing only six hits and two runs, and struck out seven batters in a game two first-round playoff win over South Pontotoc.

Kinsley Cospelich, Gulfport softball: Cospelich recorded her 100th strikeout of the season in an 8-1 senior night win over East Central.

Lauren Brown, Caledonia softball: The junior tossed a no-hitter and struck out 10 batters in a 14-0 shutout playoff win against Yazoo City. In another playoff game last week, Brown went 3-for-4 at the plate with five RBIs. On the season, she has 44 strike outs in 54 innings pitched and a 6-1 record.

