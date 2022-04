NJ Advance Media | Bob Klapisch: It’s no secret that Gerrit Cole didn’t look like himself in his first three starts of the season, giving up eight runs while failing to make it five innings in a pair of the outings. Well, you can erase those memories from your mind as the Yankees ace was back to his brilliant best yesterday against the Guardians. He pitched 6.2 scoreless innings giving up only four hits while striking out nine, reminding everyone that he is still one of if not the best starting pitcher in the AL.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO