Vote now: Who should be SBLive’s Southern California High School Athlete of the Week (April 18-24)?

Here are the candidates for SBLive’s Southern California High School Athlete of the Week for April 18-24 as nominated by fans, readers and SBLive’s staff. Read through the nominees and cast your vote at the bottom of the page. Voting will conclude on Sunday at 11:59 p.m and the winner will be announced Monday, May 2. If you would like to nominate an athlete, please email athleteoftheweek@scorebooklive.com or tag us on Twitter or Instagram at @sbliveca.

THIS WEEK’S SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA ATHLETE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES:

Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes that receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.

Casey Borba, Orange Lutheran baseball: Borba hit a grand slam in Friday's 21-2 over Sherman Oaks Notre Dame.

JJ Hollis, JSerra baseball: Hollis tossed a complete game against Orange Lutheran, allowing only one run.

Zach Brown, Villa Park baseball: Brown hit a walk-off home run to help Villa Park beat Servite in round one of the Boras Classic.

Cole Clark, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame baseball: Clark threw a complete game, two-hitter against Corona and struck out three batters on Tuesday.

Ben Jacobs, Huntington Beach baseball: Jacobs struck out ten batters to help the Oilers beat Yucaipa 3-2 on Tuesday.

Junior Barajas, Torrey Pines baseball: Barajas went 3-4 with a two-run home run and drove in six runs against San Marcos on Saturday.

Ryan Kroepel, Poway baseball: Kroepel threw a complete game shutout against La Costa Canyon last week, striking out five batters.

Jeremiah Goodwin, Oceanside baseball: Goodwin threw a one-hitter against Escondido on Tuesday, striking out five batters.

Tommy Molina, Steele Canyon baseball: Molina was 4-7 with a home run and a double in two games last week.

Chris Williams, Francis Parker baseball: Williams threw a no-hitter for 6 2/3 innings before being removed due to his pitch count against Bishop's on Saturday. Williams was 2-4 at the plate with a triple in the same game.

Ernie Snyder, Mt. Carmel baseball: Snyder allowed three hits and struck out 13 batters against Ramona over 6 2/3 innings.

Mackenzie Cunningham, Mt. Carmel softball: Cunningham was 4-5 with two runs scored in Monday's win over Ramona.

Baylie O'Neill, Mission Vista softball: O'Neill had four hits including two doubles and a triple against San Ysidro. She also stole three bases.

Aleya Colon, Westview softball: Colon had three hits and stole four bases in Tuesday's win over Escondido.

Kelsey Tadlock, San Marcos softball: Tadlock pitched a complete game, allowing one run and striking out nine in Tuesday's 2-1 win over Rancho Bernardo.

Brooklynn Clark, San Pasqual softball: Clark had a home run and a double in Tuesday's 6-5 loss to Ramona.

Savannah Turner, Madison softball: Turner was 4-5 against Crawford and hit two home runs in the 28-8 win.

Kyra Chan, Torrey Pines softball: Chan had five hits over two games last week and extended her hitting streak to 23 games dating back to last season.

Sydney Somerndike, Villa Park softball: Somerndike threw a one-hitter against Esperanza, striking out 12 batters.

Mya Perez, Norco softball: Perez hit two home runs including a grand slam to help Norco beat Corona Centennial.