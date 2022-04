Chloe Kim plans to take a full season off from competition before returning for a bid for an unprecedented third consecutive Olympic halfpipe title. “Just for my mental health,” Kim told Cheddar. “Just want to kind of reset, don’t want to get right back into it after such a fun, but draining year at the same time, knowing that it was an Olympic year. So, I just want to enjoy this moment, take it all in and then get back to it when I’m feeling ready. But as of now the plan is most definitely to go after a third medal.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO