ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Novartis income edges higher on strong Sandoz, Entresto

By Ludwig Burger
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2igfmu_0fKEQcE000

(Reuters) -Novartis said on Tuesday its first quarter core operating income rose 3%, helped by a rebound at generic drugs unit Sandoz and a surge in prescriptions for heart failure treatment Entresto.

The Swiss drugmaker’s quarterly core operating income rose to $4.08 billion, short of the average analyst estimate of $4.13 billion, according to Refinitiv data, as sales growth of some drugs including arthritis and psoriasis treatment Cosentyx fell short of expectations.

Quarterly revenue from Entresto jumped 42% to $1.1 billion, ahead of a market consensus of $1 billion.

Core operating income at Sandoz, the maker of cheap generic drugs that Novartis might put up for sale, returned to growth in the quarter with a gain of 21% to $538 million on a rebound in cold remedies.

The Swiss drugmaker reiterated that it expects to provide an update on its strategic review of Sandoz by year-end at the latest.

Novartis, which confirmed its full-year 2022 earnings forecast on Tuesday, in December reaped $20.7 billion in proceeds from the sale here of its 33% stake in Roche back to the Swiss rival.

Despite plans to buy back up to $15 billion worth of shares, Novartis has said it would retain enough spending power to buy companies and technologies.

With market expectations of a Sandoz price tag of about $25 billion, investors are looking for clues as to how Chief Executive Vas Narasimhan will invest that money.

But in a media call on Tuesday he said targets would be $2 billion in size at most, well below deals over recent years.

The CEO said even though prices of biotech firms have pulled back from excessive levels, they would have to fall further.

“There is still that adjustment in expectations which will take time to occur ... we continue to screen aggressively,” said Narasimhan.

This month, Novartis unveiled plans for a simplified structure that integrates its pharmaceuticals and oncology units, targeting savings of at least $1 billion by 2024.

The CEO said on Tuesday this would affect staff in the “single digit thousands”, subject to talks with works councils.

($1 = 0.9207 Swiss francs)

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Roche Sees Slowdown in COVID-Driven Sales Growth

(Reuters) -Roche's first-quarter sales rose 10% on strong U.S. demand for rapid COVID-19 antigen tests and specialty drugs but the Swiss drugmaker reaffirmed that a drop in pandemic-related demand would put the brakes on growth. Chief Executive Severin Schwan predicted much lower COVID related sales, mainly from tests and antibody...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Independent

Glaxo beats expectations with boost from Covid treatment

A strong performance from its Covid antibody treatment helped drugs giant GlaxoSmithKline blast through expectations over the last three months.The business turned over £9.8 billion in the first quarter, up 32% from the same period last year.It was considerably ahead of the £9.2 billion experts had been expecting, and benefitted from good performances from the Covid drug and a shingles vaccine.Sales of Xevudy, the Covid treatment, reached more than £1.3 billion over the quarter. Most of that came from the US, where the medicine reached a turnover of £770 million.The medicine is given through a drip in hospital. It works...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Motley Fool

2 Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

AstraZeneca boasts a diversified lineup of drugs and a robust pipeline. Merck is a major pharma company that also has a hand in the animal health market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vas Narasimhan
WebMD

Pfizer Recalls Another Blood Pressure Medication

The pharmaceutical company Pfizer has voluntary recalled a blood pressure medication for the second time in a month. Pfizer is recalling five lots of blood pressure medicine Accupril because of elevated levels of a nitrosamine, Nnitroso-quinapril, the company said in a news release posted Friday on the FDA website. Nitrosamines...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Indian shares track global peers higher; realty stocks rally

BENGALURU, April 26 (Reuters) - Indian shares snapped two sessions of losses and settled higher on Tuesday as global stocks gained, with investors eyeing a slew of blue-chip earnings due this week. The NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) closed up 1.46% at 17,200.80, while the S&P BSE Sensex (.BSESN) settled...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Novartis#Drugs#Pharmaceuticals#Roche#Currency#Sandoz#Swiss#Refinitiv Data
Reuters

US STOCKS-Futures tumble as surging yields hit growth stocks

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) * Futures down: Dow 0.05%, S&P 0.34%, Nasdaq 0.75%. April 11 (Reuters) - Wall Street futures fell on Monday, dragged lower by high-growth stocks as Treasury yields surged to fresh highs ahead of Tuesday’s inflation data that could back a more hawkish stance from the Federal Reserve.
STOCKS
Reuters

US STOCKS-Futures edge lower as investors focus on Big Tech earnings

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.) April 26 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures slipped on Tuesday, as investors waited to see if earnings from Big Tech companies this week will provide support to a market worried about high inflation and slowing global growth.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Reuters

Visa allays slowdown fears as strong consumer spending lifts quarter

April 26 (Reuters) - Visa Inc (V.N) said on Tuesday it expects revenue to accelerate past pre-pandemic levels, reassuring investors of a sustained recovery against the backdrop of challenging macroeconomic conditions and sending its shares 5% higher in extended trading. The forecast from the world's largest payments processor followed an...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Schindler profit lower but beats estimates

April 22 (Reuters) - Swiss elevator and escalator maker Schindler (SCHP.S) on Friday reported a drop in first-quarter net profit but beat the consensus forecast despite supply chain woes, cost inflation, coronavirus lockdowns and market contraction in China. The company's net profit of 144 million Swiss francs ($151.07 million) was...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
CNBC

European markets close lower as tech and bank stocks slide; HSBC down 5%

LONDON — European stocks closed lower on Tuesday, taking cues from Wall Street, as market sentiment continues to be rattled by interest rates, inflation, slowing growth and the war in Ukraine. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index closed down 0.8% after being higher for much of the session. Banks, tech...
STOCKS
Reuters

Taiwan's UMC offers bullish outlook on strong chip demand

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan chipmaker United Microelectronics Corp offered a bullish outlook for this year and next on Wednesday, saying it was still having problems meeting customer demand even as notebooks and smartphones were showing some weakness. UMC, whose clients include Qualcomm Inc and Germany’s Infineon, has like other chipmakers...
TECHNOLOGY
Reuters

Atos shares fall as turnaround struggle overshadows revenue beat

April 27 (Reuters) - Atos (ATOS.PA) shares fell on Wednesday as market concerns over the extensive turnaround task ahead for new management, which is restructuring the French IT consulting group, cast a shadow over a beat in its first-quarter revenue. "While the worst seems finally to be behind them, we...
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

413K+
Followers
319K+
Post
199M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy